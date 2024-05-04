An Ungrateful Friend Complains About The Free Food She Cooks, So She Goes Low And Brings Their Finances Into The Argument
As someone who loves to cook, there is no greater act of my love then cooking you a dish you’ve been craving.
Cooking for yourself is just fine, but its getting to give your friends a good satisfying meal that makes it all worth it.
And while I’m not expecting anything in return other than maybe a thank you, sometimes people definitely push their luck, and their ingratitude loses them dinner privileges in my eyes!
So when this user’s friend complained that she didn’t get enough shrimp in the free dinner OP made for her, OP had had enough, and went nuclear on her about her bad attitude!
But did she go too far? Decide for yourself!
AITA for telling my friend that she doesn’t get to have an opinion about my cooking because she is poor?
My best friend Layla (29f) and her partner Ryan (40m) were over for dinner this evening. I enjoy cooking and tonight’s dish was a seafood pasta with garlic bread and a veggie side dish.
Having Layla and Ryan over for dinner is a semi frequent occurrence, but they typically don’t contribute anything to our meals.
The reasoning is 1.) they struggle financially and 2.) neither of them are very good at cooking.
IF they do bring something it’s usually drinks or a store bought side dish (potato salad, mac salad, chips, etc) but that is rare.
OP said this lack of contribution never bothered her, because after all, this was her best friend!
This has not ever really bothered me because hanging out is always a good time and I’m understanding of their financial situation and preference for not cooking.
My partner and I live very comfortably and can afford to feed guests for dinner every so often so it really has never been an issue until tonight.
I usually like to cut shrimp in half when I’m incorporating it into pasta because I feel like it mixes in better that way. It’s just a personal preference.
I don’t claim to be a master chef. I just like cooking, and that’s the way I’ve always done it.
But apparently “Chef Layla” had some notes on OP’s cooking decisions….
Layla started getting on my case about not serving whole shrimp with the pasta.
It started out as lighthearted banter but quickly became extremely annoying.
Some of her comments included: “Feeling stingy tonight, huh?”, “Hope I don’t get hungry again later!”, and “I’ve never seen pasta served with cut up shrimp before.”
And OP thought that was rich coming from someone who had never once took on the cooking responsibilities!
I eventually got fed up and said something along the lines of:
“Interesting take considering that I know you’ve never cooked shrimp ever in your life, and probably can’t afford to either…
You don’t work, Ryan doesn’t have a real job….you guys come over here for free food and complain about it? Nah. I’m done.”
It was word vomit…followed by a very awkward silence.
Unsurprisingly, Layla and Ryan were not keen to stay and eat after OP’s outburst…
They left shortly after that. I texted Layla an hour later and apologized for what I said. She apologized as well but honestly I’m still mad.
I’m starting to feel like they’re free loaders and it just feels icky knowing that they come over here and eat well pretty often and my partner and I never get anything in return.
I know that we’re in different financial situations but there are ways to make an effort without spending a lot of money.
But when Layla tried to make things right and invite OP out to dinner, OP was having none of it…
Layla suggested we do dinner again next week, assuming we were all good after we both apologized. I responded and basically said “I’ll pass on that.”
She hit me back with “So are we too poor for you now?” And I just said “Yep.”
It’s obviously not entirely that. But the whole thing left a bad taste in my mouth and now I don’t even want to talk to her.
My partner thinks I’m being harsh but I don’t know…I feel used and I don’t like that.
All this over some cut off shrimp? I mean Layla definitely should have kept her mouth shut and been grateful for the free dinner, but OP definitely crossed a line when she brought money into it!
Reddit thought everyone in this story was pushing their luck, saying OP had a reason to be upset, but she shouldn’t have made her response all about their finances.
Many were suspicious of OP calling Layla her “best friend” if this is the way they interacted.
Others thought we were missing some essential background considering how sure OP was she was being used.
This user thought making comments on a meal being made for you is completely out of line, especially if its every week!
And finally, this user said no matter what financial situation you’re in, you shouldn’t show up empty handed!
If you’re getting free meals made for you every week, the only time you should open your mouth is to take another bite!
Or to thank the chef!
