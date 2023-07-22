‘Costco security is tighter than TSA.’ Cashier Held Up A Line For 10 Minutes To Make Sure a Woman’s Husband Was On Her Membership
The folks at Costco ain’t messin’ around, my friends…
And if you think you can pull a fast one on them…think again!
Because when it comes to memberships, they are STRICT.
And a woman posted a video on TikTok where she talked about how she ran into some issues when she tried to check out at a Costco location.
The woman said that she was shopping with her husband at Costco and when they went to check out, she showed her membership card and her husband got ready to pay.
But the employee refused to check them out until she could verify that the woman’s husband was also on the membership.
She said, “We held up the entire line for a solid 10 minutes doing that. Costco security is tighter than TSA.”
Hmmm…
Let’s take a look at the video.
Here’s what people said about the video on TikTok.
This person said this is done at Costco ALWAYS.
Another individual said this is why they go to Sam’s instead.
And this TikTokker said Costco employees are just doing what they’re supposed to do.
Not gonna lie… I would have been furious.