Former Hotel Manager Shares The Items She Would Never Ever Use In A Hotel Room
I think most people realize that when you walk into a hotel room, you can’t really trust that anything is actually clean.
It’s one thing to know that, though, and another to have it confirmed by someone who knows for sure just how many items are not to be trusted.
TikTok user Melly (@melly_creations) is a former hotel manager and says that, first and foremost, she would never use the provided Keurig coffee machines because they were rarely cleaned, never mind properly.
“On top of the fact that I’ve seen other things other than water being brewed, even though a housekeeper may rinse it out of wash the outside, that tube right there never gets cleaned.”
Also, if there are refillable shampoo or other shower-type bottles?
Don’t use them.
“People can put anything in it. I’ve seen Nair and God knows what else in there.”
Either way, posts like this one are always a reminder to travel with Clorox wipes, at any rate.