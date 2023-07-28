‘I was not given the proper time to use a restroom.’ A Waffle House Employee Had to Go to the Emergency Room After Working 17-Hour Shifts
by Matthew Gilligan
There seems to be a whole lot of folks striking or threatening to strike these days over what they think are unfair wages and working conditions and I, for one, am here for it!
Why shouldn’t people who work their fingers to the bone make some extra dough and enjoy some more perks on the job?
And one Waffle House employee’s story went viral after she said that she was hospitalized after working consecutive days of 17-hour shifts.
Waffle House workers in Columbia, South Carolina ended up striking after learning of the worker’s situation and a video of their protest went viral.
The strike was organized by the Union of Southern Service Workers and the woman in the video said, “I was working 17-hour shifts back-to-back. This ended up leaving a toll on me and taking me to the ER. I ended up with a kidney infection and it was so serious to the point that I ended up on morphine.”
She also said, “The reason I ended up getting a kidney infection is because I was not given the proper time to use a restroom or be able to go get something to eat.
Photo Credit: TikTokTake a look at the video.
@raiseupthesouth Replying to @Alex No one should have to go to the ER because you’re so understaffed you can’t take proper breaks to minimally take care of yourself. @Waffle House workers are demanding the multi-billion dollar corporation take our health and safety seriously. Summer Schoolmeester-Cochran, Waffle House worker #OrganizeTheSouth #UnionsForAll #WaffleHouse #Strike #HealthAndSafety #Unions #UnionStrong #Work #Worklife #WaffleHouseWorker ♬ Drifting【Free×Drill】 – GiveMeFive
Here’s how people reacted.
One person said Waffle House workers need better pay and treatment.
Another individual said they had a bad experience with food service, too.
And this individual said the whole food service industry needs a reboot like this.
And here’s a tweet that went viral about the striking workers in South Carolina shouting “put some respect on my check!”.
Waffle House workers in Columbia, South Carolina are on strike, citing unsafe working conditions and low pay
“Nobody’s scared, we’re ready. We are going to keep fighting by any means necessary.”https://t.co/uUwhOeLxZ8
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2023
Let’s hope these folks get what they deserve!
