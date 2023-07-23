Is She a Jerk for Getting a Cat? Here’s What People Said.
I’ve never understood how some folks can get upset when SOMEONE ELSE gets a pet…
Why, because it’s gonna cramp your style in some way?
People are crazy!
And this woman wants to know if she’s wrong for getting a cat, because her friend was not happy at all about it.
Read her story below and see what you think.
AITA: Friend yelled at me for getting a cat.
“My friend (F 24) was a recent roommate and moved out of state to pursue a job. She was allergic to cats.
I had always had pets growing up and wanted to have one again. We had some outdoor cats that I often fed and always liked to pet. I never let them in while my roommate lived here. The week she left I let one in and the cat was so happy. I had to help him out. I gave him a bath, got him fixed and he is now a very pampered prince living mostly inside with me.
She was going to come back in two weeks to pick up the last bit of her things, but I promised myself that I would clean up before she came and vacuum as much cat hair as possible (not that he sheds that much). I did not tell her I was getting the cat, I had an incredible two weeks with the cat.
Before she came back, I gave the cat to a friend to watch over so there wouldn’t be extra dander in the apartment. Mind you I kept my roommates door closed so the cat would not go in. She comes back and if you’ve ever had a cat, you know there’s always a slight smell and slight dander. She immediately starts asking questions as her eyes get puffy.
I told her I got a cat, but it has not gone in her room and I tried to vacuum as much as possible, and I even got her allergy meds. She did not have a bed, So she was expecting to sleep on the couch. The cat had been laying on the couch the past two weeks. I got her an air mattress and put it in her room though.
We went on the porch so she could breathe a little bit better. She then proceeded to yell at me of how selfish I was, and how inconsiderate I was. I told her she had moved, and I was doing her a favor by letting her store stuff at my place. She stayed one night and then left when she was supposed to stay two night. We haven’t talked in five days which is rare for us.”
Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
One person said she could have just waited to get the cat…
Another Reddit user agreed and said that allergies are no joke.
And this person said she’s NTA for getting a cat but she should have warned her roommate.
Yeah, you really have to let people know when you’re bringing an animal into the situation.
Just be smart, folks!