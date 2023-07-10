Is She Wrong for Dropping Out of Her Cousin’s Wedding Party After a Prank? People Responded.
Some people just take stuff way too far and things that are supposed to be pranks are not funny or not appropriate…
And then people get p**sed off.
This woman asked folks if she was wrong for dropping out of her cousin’s wedding because of a prank.
Read her story below and see what you think.
AITA for dropping out of my cousin’s wedding party after a prank?
“My (F26) cousin (F29) got engaged a few months ago and asked me to be a bridesmaid. I was so excited to accept! Her sister (F32) is the MOH and there are 3 other bridesmaids. The date is set for April 2024.
On April 1st of this year, she sent a PDF to the bridesmaid group chat that really made me angry. It was a list of wedding party responsibilities, rules, and regulations. It included a picture of the bridesmaid dresses that we’d be wearing. They were hideous!
And she told us that we’d have to pay $800 for them and that they only went up to a size 8 so anyone bigger than that would need to lose weight before the wedding. That made me so angry because I wear a size 10 but also she’s like a size 12 so even fatter than me!
Other ridiculous things she added:
None of us were allowed to be tanner than her for the wedding so she told us that none of us could spend significant time in the sun for the next year.
She wanted to have longer hair than all of her BMs so she said that we’d all have to cut our hair to our shoulders or shorter.
She wanted to do a choreographed dance with all of us and insisted that we go to 3-hour dance classes with her every Sunday until the wedding, a year away.
She said that she wanted her bachelorette party to be in Paris and that we would all need to chip in $3k.
There was more but I was so angry I stopped reading and muted the group chat for a few hours. I was so livid and hurt that I decided to drop out of the wedding party, but I didn’t say anything right away.
The next day I checked the group chat again and everyone else had been chatting about how funny the bride’s “prank” was. Apparently at the bottom of the PDF it said “April Fools” but I hadn’t read that far because I was so mad.
Everyone else thought it was hilarious but it still really rubbed me the wrong way. I reached out to the bride to tell her how much this hurt my feelings and she did apologize. But even though it’s been almost two months I’m still really angry. I decided this week that I no longer want to be a bridesmaid because of the mean-spirited prank and told my cousin.
Now she’s really hurt and angry, and the MOH, other BMs, and some of my family members are blowing up my phone saying that I’m overreacting to an “innocent prank.” But I believe that pranks are only funny if the recipient finds them funny, and I definitely didn’t.
So AITA?”
Let’s see how people responded on Reddit.
My two cents… people need to grow tougher skins. For real.