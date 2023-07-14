Is She Wrong for Making Her Son Shower Before He Comes to Her House? People Responded.
Safety first!
That seems to be the foremost thing on this mom’s mind and for some reason, she’s catching some serious flack for it.
Is she acting like an a**hole?
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for making my son shower before he comes to my house because of his sister’s peanut allergy, and not letting him come over when he didn’t?
“I have a son (14M) with my ex-husband, as well as a daughter (12F) with my current partner. My daughter has one of the most severe peanut allergies her doctors have ever seen.
To give you an idea, someone touching a peanut, touching someone else, that person touching a surface, and then my daughter touching that surface would cause a reaction, and has before.
Because of this we have to take precautions beyond what’s normal for a peanut allergy. We can’t eat out, we deep clean the house frequently, and any guests have to wash their hands when they come over and avoid touching stuff. It’s a lot and I can understand my son being frustrated, but the issue at hand has to do with his father’s house.
My son also has two young half-brothers at his father’s house, who unsurprisingly eat a lot of peanut butter and the like. Obviously we can’t police what another house does, but it does mean my son has to take additional measures to keep his sister safe.
Chiefly, he has to shower immediately before leaving to go to my house, otherwise he could have contamination. This is because as I said just him being in that house and than touching things could cause a reaction for his sister.
He didn’t do that last week, he showered, but only the morning of, several hours before I picked him up. He refused to shower again, so I couldn’t bring him and had to leave him at his father’s.
Now his father is accusing me of favoritism, and claims I’m abandoning my son. He also said some very homophobic things about my partner (Also a woman) and said I’m being obsessive.”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
This reader said she’s NTA and the best solution might be a service dog for her daughter.
Another person said she’s NTA and that this really isn’t asking much.
And one individual said her son is being selfish and they wonder if the boy’s father has something to do with this…
Peanut allergies are no joke!