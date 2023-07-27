‘Kevin Smith is almost TOO nice.’ People Share True Stories About When They Met Celebrities

I used to work on >movies and TV shows in my former life when I was younger and I met my fair share of celebrities.

Most were just fine but some were not the friendliest folks on the planet.

But, hey, maybe they were just having bad days, who knows…

Let’s hear from AskReddit users about their celebrity encounters.

Take a look!

“I used to serve Rachel McAdams at a restaurant fairly regularly. She was always super sweet. Very low key and soft spoken in person. She and her husband would come in late and keep to themselves.”

“I have worked with Steve Martin and Martin Short. They’re both super nice, respectful, and incredibly dedicated to their craft. They’ll spend hours finessing a couple lines in a show they do every night just to get it right for that evening’s performance.”

“I proposed to my wife at a restaurant in Kauai. Afterwards, Michael Keaton leaned over from his table with his family and enthusiastically congratulated us. Very kind and friendly.”

“I met Weird Al at a con once. While he was signing the photo I bought, I told him about how he inspired me to write my own parody songs. He seemed genuinely interested and asked if I had a YouTube channel, but I told him I just write them, not record them. Super nice dude.”

“Jeff Goldblum, after a matinee of “The Pillowman.” Autographs, photos, asking people where they were from, what else they had seen/were going to see. One girl mentioned they were in the city for her birthday as she was taking a photo of him with her friends, he stopped and said “How can you not be in your own birthday picture,” took her camera and grabbed someone from the crowd to take a picture of the group. Would not leave until he was sure everyone got what they wanted (despite his assistant or handler trying to move him along for dinner before the evening performance).”

“Bryan Cranston. He was filming an episode of Malcom in the middle in a Sherman Oaks shopping mall. I happened to be there with my kids and we had just bought some see’s candies. We were walking and he approached us and said “oh you bought me candy?” We laughed gave him a piece and he autographed the candy bag. He spent a few minutes with us and was very down to earth, and funny.”

“I met Tyler the Creator at a Chick-fil-A in LA, and was terrified to ask for a photo, but did so anyway. He agreed very sternly, on the firm condition that i hold the sauce for his nuggets, and so in the photo I’m holding the lil packet, but in the background he is absolutely cackling with laughter. He then broke the facade, dapped me up, said he loves pranking people like that, and proceeded to ask me all about my life for 5-10 minutes. He also shared some fairly intimate details of his own life. A strange and beautiful man.”

“Loretta Lynn. Long story short, she showed up late for a show where the dressing rooms were first come, first serve. She didn’t get one and had to get ready in the big bathroom backstage. I was 13. She asked if I had a second to help her a bit. I stayed with her all night. She told stories. We laughed so much. It was like hanging out with your grandmother. I am from Nashville and she was, of course, a legend. Just one of the kindest women I have the pleasure of meeting.”

“Sylvester Stallone told me to go f**k myself when I was a kid, I absolutely adored him and asked for an autograph when he was minding his own business. Fair enough like but I was ten lol. Was in the new D&D movie as an extra and can tell you Michelle Rodriguez is one of the rudest people I’ve ever met, extremely dismissive of crew and just really fake. I don’t think Chris Pine cared for her at all, he was super nice.”

“Kevin Smith is almost TOO nice and generous with his time. Back in the day (it was around when Dogma came out I think), my friends and I stopped by the old Stash location to pick up some comics and merch. Jay was still working in the store sometimes back then and on this day was manning the store alone. We bought some stuff and asked him to sign and he asked us if we wanted to get Kevin to sign too and directed us down the street to the old Askew offices (that were in Red Bank at the time) and said to just tell Kevin he sent us. Kevin literally stopped a script meeting he was having with the other Askew production dudes to sign s**t and hang out with us for like 15 minutes. Like we just showed up at his office while he was working and he didn’t even give it a second thought. I’ve met him a few times since and he is always this friendly and takes the time for his fans”

“Kurt Cobain was genuinely one of the nicest guys I ever met. This was their first ever UK gig on the Bleach tour, and I’d actually mainly gone to see Tad who were headlining. They were just sat around and I mentioned how much effort it took to get a hold of their album over here and Kurt and I just chatted about bands for like 20 minutes or so. He seemed really genuinely interested in what I liked.”

Quite a mix of stories in this one for sure!

Sometimes you definitely DO NOT want to meet your heroes.