Jul 18, 2023

‘Lady was being followed by crazy boyfriend.’ A Mechanic Removed a Car Tracker After a Woman Claimed That Her Ex Was Following Her

Here we go again…it’s another social media video of someone being justifiably alarmed that they’re being surveilled without their consent.

And this time it was a woman who brought her car to a mechanic because she was concerned that her ex-boyfriend was following her.

The video shows the mechanic trying to find the tracker in the woman’s Range Rover.

In the caption, he wrote, “Lady was being followed by crazy boyfriend. Her car was being tracked.”

He said, “She says she had an old boyfriend or husband or something that’s trying to find out where she is and what she’s doing. So our mission today is to find a tracker.”

He found a loose panel and removed the tracker from the car.

The mechanic added, “And just like that, it’s out, no longer can be tracked.”

Take a look at the video.

@menjicar Lady was being followed by crazy boyfriend 😬 her car was being tracked #mystery #crazystory #scary #crazyboyfriend #crazygirlfriend #automotive #mechanic #diagnostic #dealer #mercedesbenz #carsoftiktoks #technician #electrical #autotech #fixcars #carfix ♬ original sound – Menjicar

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person said this is NOT for stalking.

Another viewer had another idea of what this is for.

And one TikTokker said they know what real stalkers use.

This is some next level stalking! So gross.

