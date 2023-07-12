Man Asks if He’s a Jerk for Going to His Best Friend’s Wedding Instead of His Wife’s Birthday Party
AITA for going to my best friend’s wedding instead of my wife’s birthday party?
“My wife is turning 30 and has planned a big birthday party with her friends and family, unfortunately my best friend has also got his wedding on the same evening.
I have picked my best friend’s wedding as we are very close and I do not get along with my wife’s family.
My wife is now furious with me and demanding that I do not go to the wedding, but I can’t go back on the commitment I made to my best friend.
So, am I the a**hole for going to the wedding anyway?”
