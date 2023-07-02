Man Asks if He’s a Jerk for Not Knowing How to Run the House Like His Wife Did for a Long Time
What are you supposed to do when you’ve been out of the loop for 50 years and you have no idea how to run a household?
That’s tricky stuff!
And the guy who wrote this story must feel pretty clueless after all this time…but did he act like an a**hole?
Check out his story and see what you think.
AITA for not knowing how to run the house like my wife did for almost 50 years?
“My wife and I are 68, I retired about 3 years ago, and my wife is/was a nurse who went back to work for a, “change of pace”.
So for the first time ever I’m out of work, and she’s working. This has created a bit of an awkward dynamic since I have 0 experience doing chores (we got married and moved in together when we were 18, and before that I lived with my mom). So I legitimately have never had to lift a finger at home til recently.
My wife packed my lunch and kissed me goodbye for 47 years. She was a bit shocked to discover I won’t be doing the same. She’s had to teach me how to cook, since I had very little experience doing it (none actually), now the only thing I can do well is clean. So that is not an issue. But everything else that she used to do I’m just not capable of. She’s been less than understanding…
I feel that we should maybe split the chores
We recently got into an argument because I haven’t been able to, “do what I (she) did for almost 50 years” Which she’s right, but like I said….I have no experience with any of this stuff.
I didn’t even want to retire since my dad and grandpa worked til the day they died, but she convinced me too. And now I’m stuck here. I’m doing my best.”
And here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
This reader said he needs to stop making a big production out of this.
And this person has been through this and said he just needs to step up and deal with it.
Another Reddit user said this guy sounds like he’s totally useless.
Sounds like somebody needs to grow up!