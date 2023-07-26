‘My 16-year-old self wanted to respond with this film.’ The Gross, Creepy Question A Reporter Asked Teenage Anne Hathaway
People don’t have much shame when it comes to the questions they ask celebrities, and if you ask Anne Hathaway (and probably others, too), they would say that applies even when they’re underage.
She recently recalled a question a reporter asked her at the ripe old age of 16.
“I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl? I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to respond with this film.”
She’s referring to the film she was doing press for currently, Eileen, which is how a woman’s friendship with a new employee takes an unexpected turn at the prison facility where they work.
Hathaway has spoken in the past about the rotten treatment she’s received from both the media and the public, including the “Hathahate” wave the actress was forced to ride in the early 2010s.
“Ten years ago, I was given an opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective. This was a language I had employed with myself since I was 7. And when your self-inflicted pain is suddenly somehow amplified back at you at, say, the full volume of the internet…it’s a thing.”
It’s no wonder that everyone in Hollywood has a therapist on standby.
It would be hard to survive intact if you didn’t.
Categories: FILM/TV
Tags: · anne hathaway, entertainment, hollywood, teenagers, top, viral