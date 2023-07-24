‘New fear unlocked.’ Woman Says Her Bathtub Fell Through The Floor…While She Was In It
There are tons of good things about the internet and realizing how many of our experiences are collective…but sometimes, all we learn is that there are way more things we should be afraid of than we thought.
TikToker Eloise (@eloisegrandmusic) is one of those unlucky folks bringing new fears to us all after she became one of the 235,000 people who are hurt in their bathtub every year.
My mum,dad, sister and brother sat down eating dinner. Bet it put them off for life x
She was taking a bath on the second floor of her home when the tub fell through the floor and landed in the living room, where the rest of her family was sitting.
Eloise is not the first person to have this experience; in 2019 a 4yo girl and her father suffered a similar incident.
“Pilarte tells NBC New York that he’s thankful that his daughter was kept on solid ground in the tub and wasn’t hurt. He suffered scrapes and bruises to his back and knees but he’s expected to be OK.”
Manufactured Home Parts and Accessories says there are several reasons this might happen, including natural aging of a home, unseen water leaks, or normal settling.
Try not to worry too much, though – according to the CDC, 80% of bathroom-related injuries are slips and falls.
I don’t think those reassurances are helping the commenters on this video, though, who are now scared of something they never knew was a possibility.
Other people were ok enough to tell jokes.
But still more say this has just proven to them that a lifelong fear wasn’t unfounded after all.
I can tell you this – I won’t ever just climb into a bath again without thinking of this first.