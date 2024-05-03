Hotel Tried To Scam Them Into To Re-Booking At A Higher Rate Because Of The Eclipse, So They Found A Way To Make Them Regret It
by Abby Jamison
The solar eclipse brings about a ton of tourism and excited guests who want to be in the best path of visibility.
With that comes businesses that take advantage of this monumental moment.
So how do you stick it to a hotel that takes advantage of you?
Check out what these people decided…
Eclipse hotel price gouging? Enjoy empty rooms
I posted this as a comment to another post, several people said to post it stand alone, I decided to wait until after, but still…
I won’t say where because reasons, but I had a hotel booked and then they cancelled my reservation because of a “computer error”.
But now the same rooms were available for like $700.
This made them pretty upset…
So… me and some friends reserved all their rooms at the higher rate.
And… the cancellation deadline was the day before. (Hehe)
I’m sure they got some of them rebooked, but we kept reserving rooms until they had no availability, and then cancelled them all around 330 PM for a 4 PM deadline.
And they had LOTS of availability up till midnight the night before 🙂
They wonder how this will affect business…
And considering they have been plastered with bad reviews because they have done this to others, I wonder if their business will recover.
While big events like the eclipse brings big business, it’s not fair to raise prices to unaffordable amounts.
This poster did the right thing!
