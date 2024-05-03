Their Parents Were Abusive, So They Moved Far Away. When They Discover A Hack For Getting Free Gas With Their Parents’ Reward Account, They Drain The Account For 20 Years.
by Trisha Leigh
Grocery stores everywhere now offer reward programs where you can save a few cents a gallon on gasoline.
It’s an even bigger bonus if you don’t have to be the one buying the groceries to get the discount.
This person did not have a good upbringing due to terrible parents.
Background: my mom is a horrible abuser and my dad enables her, always has.
They live in Washington, where Safeway is a common grocery store.
He moved far away pretty much as soon as he could, but noticed his local grocery store was owned by the same company his parents used.
I move to Austin when I’m 19, and find that Randall’s is a common grocery store in Texas, and wow, they look a LOT like Safeway!
Weird.
I wonder if they’re owned by the same company?
Their rewards phone number worked.
Getting gas there for the first time, the pump asked for the Randalls Rewards Phone Number.
So it occurred to me to try my parents’ phone number… and it worked!! $1.25 saved on my tank of gas.
Excellent.
He’s been using all of their gas points for two decades now.
I’m 38 years old. I’ve been doing this since I was 19.
Three or four times a year I’ll get gas at a Randall’s and use all their rewards points.
My mom can no longer drive, but my dad still can. So, I’ll stop when he stops driving.
