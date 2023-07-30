‘I have never been happier than I have been being single.’ People Get Real About Why They’re Still Single
by Matthew Gilligan
Let me ask you a question and be straight with me…
Why are you still single?
It’s a tough question, I know!
But everyone who is living the single life has their reasons.
Check out how folks on AskReddit answered that question.
Missed out.
“After my divorce in my 20s women didn’t want to date me because I had a daughter.
In my 30s I was too busy working living paycheck to paycheck.
Now I’m 42 and all of my days off are weekdays most of the people I meet while out and about are retirees.”
Ghosting people.
“Mainly more of social anxiety trust issues and past trauma.
I self sabotage and ghost people because am afraid of making a commitment I can’t keep.”
The deck is stacked against you.
“I’m not loud, can’t get an instant read on the room temperature, I don’t think I’m funny or incredibly interesting, I never had a real girlfriend outside of a high school relationship and generally seem to be girl repellent.
I’ve been using online dating for about a month after taking a few years off and I can’t seem to get any matches with girls in my area.
They’ve all 15km (9.5 miles) from my house which is only a problem because I don’t have a car right now so it’s either spending $40 both ways on an Uber or 1+ hour public transit every time I get a date.”
Feeling anxious.
“Because I rarely go out to meet new people.
And even when I do, I feel too anxious to even talk to strangers.”
Not happening.
“Because there are two kinds of girls: ones that I like, and ones that like me.
They are mutually exclusive.”
Just the way you like it.
“I want to be, honestly.
I feel like I have a lot of s**t in my life to get in order and it’s much easier to do that when you’re single, and it’s better for any potential partner too.”
Living your own life.
“I would be interested if I met someone that pretty much let me live the same life I do now (I’m not sleeping around or anything).
But most people I’m interested in just aren’t willing to accommodate that, and I’ve learned that not being true to myself leads to unhappiness.
So whenever someone comes along I’m down, but until then I’ll be loving life!”
Doing just fine.
“I have great friends, dogs, a fantastic relationship with my daughter, and don’t feel like I’m lacking at all.
On the other hand I’ve been in numerous relationships that were definitely lacking.
I’m over it.”
Still grieving.
“Wife d**d over a month ago, after 12 years together.
It’s gonna be a while before I’m ready to date again, but I have to say that I find the very thought of first dates with lots of different women to be emotionally exhausting.”
We’re all broken.
“Online dating is dead and it’s broken our brains.
I’m 30, and friends have just started having babies so we don’t go to bars as much so less chance of meeting someone IRL.
Office dynamic is strange, lots of young single girls but the men are married and in their 50s.
Being in a relationship isn’t an essential in my life. I love being single.
I’m moving 250 miles away next year for a change of scenery/lifestyle. It’s hard to meet people in my hometown when I know I’m not going to be here long term.”
Not willing to gamble.
“I have never been happier than I have been being single. I do not want a relationship, maybe ever again. I enjoy my own company, and relationships themselves are exhausting.
Seriously, if I ever feel lonely, I just engage with my friends in relationships to have my belief reaffirmed that they’re more trouble than they’re worth. I can think of exactly one relationship that made it.
Those aren’t good odds, and I’m not a gambling woman.”
See, it’s not ALL bad. Some people are single by choice.
Nothing wrong with that!
