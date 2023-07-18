People Share the Best Ways to Wrap up Conversations With Folks Who Won’t Shut Up
Are you one of those people who gets pretty frustrated when someone won’t SHUT THE HELL UP?
I sure am!
But it can be a tricky situation to try to get them to stop talking…until now!
Because these AskReddit users admitted how they wrap up conversations with people like this.
Check out what they had to say!
Over and over again.
“I have a talker in the cubicle next to me, so not exactly easy to escape. I usually say “hey I’m about to jump on a meeting!”
Or “hey I have to pop my headphones in real quick!” and they’ll usually stop talking.
Half the time I don’t even actually put headphones in. Except….sometimes when they can’t sing, they will hum. THEN the headphones go in.”
Time to leave.
“Continue the conversation but start walking toward the door.
They should follow you without thinking…then just escort them out the door and voila
Do this all the time to contractors that come in my shop and have a thousand stories.”
Welp!
“Slap your knees and say “welp”.
This in Wisconsin means “We’re gonna talk for about another 15 minutes to half an hour.”
Then it’s, “Better get going…” that’s another 5 to 10 minutes.
Then hug, talk for a few more minutes, and you can leave.”
Over and out.
“”Sorry to cut you off but i actually gotta run! ill talk to you later!”
And then just walk away immediately.”
Done.
“I had a classmate with autism and when he felt like the conversation was finished he would just walk away.
Didn’t matter if you were still talking directly to him.
I have an immense amount of respect for that guy.”
I like this.
“My dad.
When he’s done talking, he’s done talking.
He will straight up say “All right, I don’t wanna talk anymore so I’m gonna hang up.””
Make a break for it.
“Point and act like there’s something behind them and when they look away run as fast as you can.”
Sneak out.
“I ran into an old ‘friend’ at an outdoor market, who then proceeded to talk nonstop for the next 10 minutes, as we walked through the crowd.
As we reached some other friend of his, and he finally turned away and started talking to them, I just turned around and walked away.
I don’t think he noticed.”
Right at this moment…
“Just state how you feel at the moment.
Example 1: “I’m hungry.” *Walk away
Example 2: “I’m tired.” *Walk away
Example 3: “I’m horny.” *Walk towards them.
All of them should end the conversation promptly.”
Try it!
“Move your Index finger slowly to their mouth as you softly say, “shhh” you’ll get all sorts of reactions, its great.”
Just do it.
“Don’t wait for a break, there won’t be one. You have to interrupt them.
“I’m sorry to interrupt you but I have to go.”
And wave as you walk away. You don’t need their permission, you just do it.”
We’re done here.
“Put on headphones. The big, over-ear ones.
Don’t say anything, just slowly put on your huge cans with an expressionless face.”
BYE!
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · askreddit, conversation, FUNNY, red border, reddit, top