People Share the Secrets They Can Never Tell Their Significant Others
Sorry, dear, but you haven’t been in the loop on that particular story…and you never will be!
Folks, are you ready to hear some stories from AskReddit users about secrets they can’t tell their significant others?
Read on to get all the dirt!
Ugh!
“Early on in our relationship, I made breakfast for my then girlfriend and her kids using some pancake mix she had in the pantry.
After making the pancakes and serving to them, I went to mix up a little more to make mine…and I realized there were some maggots in the dry mix.
They were pretty much done eating, and telling me how good they were…I decided that ignorance was better than telling them. Taking that one to my grave.”
Good thing you lied.
“That i didn’t actually like her when i said i did, but it was the best lie outcome ever.
For context, one day we are playing truth or dare and I said truth. She asked me who I liked, and i didn’t have someone so i just said her.
4 years later, i love the hell out of her.”
Expensive mistake.
“That one time when we went camping for 3 nights I left the garden hose on at home full blast and we got a $700 water bill.”
Keep that one a secret.
“How we really met…
He thinks a mutual friend decided to play matchmaker, which is true, but not the full picture.
A friend of mine sent screenshots of my SOs dating app profile saying “I’ve just found your future husband” some light googling led me to discover we shared a mutual friend, I spoke to him and he played matchmaker.
6 years later, I’m never telling him that I basically stalked him first…”
That’s nice.
“Every pay check I take out $25-$30 in small bills and slip some bills into her pockets while I’m folding laundry.
Money is tight, and it’s the source of a lot of anxiety for her, so to see how excite/relieved she gets when she finds it makes me happy.”
The proposal.
“I saw on the Caller ID that the jewelry store was calling. I let him answer it.
He immediately left to “run an errand” and came home and took me out skating, where he romantically proposed on a frozen pond under a flood light on a February evening.
We’ll be married 20 years this year. I can’t tell him I knew the whole time. I just can’t.”
Don’t say a word!
“One time i thought I locked my keys in the car.
They were in my pocket. Yep. I figured out halfway through and by then i decided to d** with this secret.
Sometimes I detach the ignition key off my huge keychain to make it easier and I peeked through my car saw the keychain and didn’t even check my pockets and just assumed I left all my keys in the locked car. Stupid.
We had to walk 2 miles to her friends job up a hill in super cold windy as f**k conditions, in like flip flops and definitely not suitable clothing, and then we got a super awkward drive to her house from her friend, then we had to drive 30 minutes to my house, get my spare keys, go back, and give the other dude some gas money.
It took us like 2 hours and we were both exhausted and wanting to go home at the start of it and then I had of course to drive back and drop her off and then get gas and then go home.”
OMG.
“My mother-in-law came to visit us and she and my wife were home when I arrived home from work.
Apparently her mother was not feeling well because she was taking her temperature. When I looked in the medicine cabinet I realized that the oral thermometer was still in the cupboard and the anal thermometer for my son was missing.
They look very similar and I suggested to my wife that we needed to mark one so no mishaps would ever occur. My wife told me that I was being ridiculous, so I didn’t because I know the difference between the two.”
Oops!
“That I left the Nintendo Switch you gifted me on a bus.
The Switch that you see me using is a replacement that I bought on eBay.”
Scary.
“One time I left my younger daughter (middle child) in a hot car and forgot she was there.
My wife and my oldest daughter had gotten out and went into a theater where the oldest daughter had her dance recital. I parked the car about 100 feet away and for some reason, maybe because my wife and daughter got out, my stupid brain just decided to go into kid-free mode.
To say I panicked 10 minutes later when I remembered would be an understatement. I was mid conversation with someone and when I remembered her I just turned and ran. No explanation.
I sprinted to the car, but knowing it was only 10 minutes I knew it would be ok. There she was. A little sweaty, but just sitting there and looking around. Smiled when she saw me.
This memory haunts me. I frequently lose sleep or have to pull my mind off it. The thought of what would have happened and how easy it was to forget her will never leave me. Always double check for your kids folks. Even if you think you’re good or have a great memory.”
