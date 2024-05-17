Daughter In Law Won’t Stop One-Upping Family Members’ Special Interests, So Mother-In-Law Refused To Share Her Treasured Family Recipes
by Ryan McCarthy
Family recipes can sometimes seem like they are more valuable than gold, especially if they’re a fan-favorite!
My aunt makes these shrimp that she’ll bring to every family party, and I’m pretty sure a few of us would take knowing that recipe over knowing the winning lottery numbers!
But when this user’s daughter-in-law asked for some of her family recipes, her mother-in-law said no, because of her constant attempts to one-up the female members of the family!
Was she wrong to keep them from her? Decide for yourself!
AITA for gatekeeping my recipes from my one upper DIL
So my DIL has a habit of one upping people.
At the beginning I don’t really notice it but it is obvious now.
Everyone in the family has something they are good at and it’s like their thing.
For example my daughter was really into making pies. One day DIL ( I’ll call her Kelly) asked for the recipes.
My daughter gave them and Kelly started to bring pies to every family event, kinda kicking my daughter out of her thing.
Then pushed for the family to compare them. My daughter wasn’t happy.
But she said Kelly took it a step too far by trying to one-up her youngest daughter.
The big one which made me really notice what she was doing was when she one upped my youngest.
She was 14 at the time and when they all the kids hit high school, they were responsible for getting gifts for events.
My youngest wasn’t hiding the fact that she was giving me a knitted scarf for secret Santa.
She was 14 and was very obvious about it. The whole family knew.
And of course, Kelly had to get her a scarf as well!
So on Christmas DIL got me a very nice scarf bonus gift, and gave it to me right after my youngest gave me hers.
So that wasn’t okay.
I had a conversation with her and she denied doing it, my son also told me he can’t see it.
Every since then more people have been noticing it and even my husband sees it. It has happened to almost every women/girl in the family at this point.
So when Kelly came knocking asking for treasured family recipes, she didn’t even have to think about her answer!
This brings me to the point of this post, I have really good Italian recipes from my mom. I bring them to events.
My DIL asked for the recipes and I told her no. This started about why.
She accused me on not giving her family recipes since I don’t see her as family and I told her it is due to her behavior.
She called me a jerk.
My son is also on my rear about it, saying I am gatekeeping recipes since I don’t like her.
Reddit said she was absolutely in the right, but some thought she actually should give her the recipes, only modified to make them worse!
Others suggested that the next time she pull something like this, to take her version and put it away to eat later!
Or this user, who suggested they deny Kelly the attention she obviously craves from doing this.
Finally, this person advised a sign up sheet to avoid awkward comparisons between people’s food!
She sounds absolutely exhausting.
She wouldn’t be getting my recipes either!
