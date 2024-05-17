“Shrinkflation” Has Come For Your Girl Scout Cookies And This Woman Points Out The Dishonesty
by Matthew Gilligan
You’ve probably seen the videos calling out products like crackers and cereal for the practice of shrinking their product size while simultaneously raising the price.
But Girl Scout cookies?
Say it ain’t so!
A TikTokker named Jennifer took to the social media platform to sound off about something that should be concerning to all of us…Girl Scout cookies getting smaller!
Jennifer said, “Shrinkflation is bad enough, but it’s the dishonesty that really gets me.”
She then showed viewers the nutrition facts on a box of Thin Mints and said that the information indicated there should’ve been 32 cookies in the box.
But Jennifer only found 14 cookies…doh!
She said, “It would make sense that it would be this times two. 14 times two is 28. That’s seven servings, not eight servings. There’s 28 cookies. Not 32. Just saying.”
Not cool!
Check out the video.
@younger_than_tomorrow
If you can’t trust Girl Scouts, who can you trust? #girlscouts #thinmints #shrinkflation #lippservice #lipp_service #nedandfrodo
Here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
Have you noticed this?
I’m off to count my cookies.
