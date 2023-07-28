People Share the The Things About Life That They’ve Had To Begrudgingly Accept
by Matthew Gilligan
It is what it is…
Have you ever said that before when you’ve thought about certain things in your life because you just had to accept them?
Yes, we all have…and that’s just part of life!
Take a look at the sad facts of life AskReddit users say they’ve accepted.
The trials of love.
“Love can destroy your life just as much as it can brighten your life.
You can go from waking up to the love of your life to waking up to the despair that they’re gone.”
Sad, but true.
“You can do everything right and still lose.
I have Stage 3 cancer; I never drank, smoked, did drugs, I ate healthy foods, I exercised every single day, I was always a very ‘clean living’ person and here I am.”
The way it goes.
We all get old.
“Getting older and can no longer able to do things I could when I was younger.
I’ve always stayed young mentally but time has caught up with me.
There is an old man in the mirror and I have to accept that and adjust my behavior so I don’t look like a fool around younger people.”
Gotta work on it.
“Friendships are like plants that have to be watered in order to stay alive.
Sometimes we forget to water the plant or choose not to.”
Better late than never.
“I never had kids so I was never forced to grow up.
Recently bought a house for the first time and feeling stressed like I never have in my entire life. I never truly had to worry about anything as I was just lucky with where I got to in life.
Sucks that I realized that I absolutely am a big kid. I’m now trying to teach myself how to be an adult. I’m almost 50.”
Wasted time.
“My 20s were wasted because I am too scared of making my family disappointed/angry with me.
I did what they wanted but now I’m unhappy with my life.”
So sad.
“I really can’t buy my old dog much more time.
She’s still happy and doing dog stuff, but she’s losing weight and having a hard time getting around.
I talked to a mobile vet about end of life planning for her but I really don’t want to accept it. I love my doggo.”
Definitely.
“It’s OK to be lonely.
But if you are lonely and act like it, it can be one of the most potent social repellents.”
The truth.
“I’m turning 65 shortly and it’s pretty much downhill going forward.
There is a lot to enjoy like retirement, financial freedom, ability to travel, narrowed my friends down to only a few that actually enhance my life. There really is something about having the wisdom of old(ish) age.
On the downside the physical aspect of your body starting to break down and knowing there is limited time to do all the good things I mentioned above. Yes, I exercise daily and eat right so don’t start. But none of that will stop the physical and mental deterioration in the end.
And even if I can squeeze out another 25 years I wonder if it’s worth it. I know a woman who is 95 still active but she has outlived her husband, all of her siblings, her friends and a couple of her children. She is genuinely sad.”
My advice? Practice patience, kindness and acceptance. We only have so much time on this earth, and we need to make the most of it.
