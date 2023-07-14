People Talk About Things That Old Folks Love That They Just Don’t Understand

Hey, sonny, how about you put on an episode of Matlock for all of us to enjoy?

Uh oh…

That doesn’t sound like much fun, does it?

But it sounds like a blast for an older person!

And that brings us to today’s conversation!

Check out what people had to say about things that old folks love that they just don’t understand.

News overload.

“Watching the news constantly. My wife’s grandmother was in long-term memory care for several years before her death. Towards the end, she didn’t know what day it was, or if it was morning or evening, but she watched CNN 24 hours a day, and would lose her shit if somebody changed the channel, because she wanted, “to know what was going on.””

You’ll get there…

“There is this weird type of traditional Vietnamese music my parents said that only old people like and they could not stand it either. A decade later and apparently they enjoy it. I await my turn in fear.”

Hear it all the time.

“Telling anyone who will listen about their various ailments. I’m 57 but I vowed early on that I will not become one of these over-sharing old people.”

Here we go…

“Complaining about everything on Nextdoor. That and “what are those loud explosions?!”Well, Barbara, it’s the 4th of July. Or “so why was the ambulance at the convenience store?” They were probably tending to something that isn’t any of your business, Frederick. I love Nextdoor.”

The soaps.

“Soap operas. My mom, who is in her 70s and retired, explained this one to me: she enjoys her daytime soaps because so little happens that she can have them on while she cleans around the house and doesn’t feel like she misses anything. Some she’s been watching so long that she says they’ve recycled the same plot half a dozen times over the past 20 years.”

Just fine.

“Fine china and silverware. It’s pretty in the way anything made in bulk can be, it’s expensive, has very little resale value, fragile as f**k, and virtually useless unless you’re trying to impress another old person.”

Thanks!

“Thank-you notes. As a kid, I thought as long as you thank someone in person, there’s no need to write a note specifically to thank them again. But when I do receive such a note, it makes me think that person is super kind and thoughtful, a genuinely good soul.”

Is it raining outside?

“Obsessed with the weather. My partner’s grandmother house sat while we were away for a trip and made sure to record the weather details for us of every day we were gone.”

Here we go again…

“Asking people when they’re getting married and having kids… I’m 27 and it’s incessant from my grandparents and mother.”

Yuck!

“When I was a kid, all the adults around me loved black licorice. I h**ed it and thought I would rather eat my own shoes than eat black licorice. I figured that it was a grown up thing and that I would start to like it when I grew up. Grew up and would still rather eat my shoes.”

Not a great look.

“Old lady perms Those types are about to die out, but I still see little blue haired ladies out and about. I don’t get it. They only wash their hair once a week and it just doesn’t look good.”

Time to fill up.

“My grandma likes this VERY mediocre restaurant that gives “big portions.” I’d rather have less of something good than a lot of something not great.”

At the end of the day, we should celebrate the stuff that people love, don’t you think?