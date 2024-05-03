Mom Trusted Her Ex’s Wife To Care For Her Daughter Post-Surgery, But Her Daughter Said She Was Horrible At Giving Care
by Abby Jamison
Co-parenting, even at it’s best, can get complicated in the blink of an eye.
For this mom, it get’s particularly difficult when she discovers her ex’s new wife treated her daughter poorly while she was recovering from an operation.
Let’s get the full story…
AITA for taking my daughter away and telling my ex I expect him to support me financially while I look after her because his partner wouldn’t make her tea?
I (35f) have a daughter “Kelly” (16f) with my ex husband “Josh”(37m). We separated when Kelly was 10.
Since then Josh got married again to “Lily”(30s f).
Kelly mostly stays with me but also have her own room at Josh’s house, which is significantly bigger than mine.
It is important to note Kelly is not really a picky eater and usually cooks for herself as she enjoys cooking and trying new things.
However she is very particular about how she wants her hot drinks done, like hot chocolate with milk only and no water or tea without any milk or sugar as she collects different types and feels adding milk or sugar ruins it.
Now that we know a bit more about Kelly…
Now unfortunately Kelly had to go through an operation and currently can’t move by herself and needs help.
Josh suggested to have her stay at his house as he has more room and Lily can look after Kelly while he is at work since she is a housewife (they don’t have any children together).
Lily also agreed it will be for the best.
Both me and Kelly went with the plan as I won’t be able to be with her 24/7 due to my work and lack of cover.
I won’t be able to afford being off work for long as I have to pay for her operation alongside with other medical bills.
So they come to an agreement…
It was a week on Friday since Kelly was staying with Josh and Lily and I would spend time with her in the evenings, when Kelly called me and asked me to take her home.
I have asked what is wrong and she told me Lily kept messing with her drinks or serving her drinks she can’t have (like coffee due to her meds).
When my daughter tried to raise it with her Lily said if Kelly doesn’t like it she can make her own, knowing perfectly well my daughter is currently bed bound.
I took her home and have told my ex I am expecting him to cover the medical bills and some of my expenses since Lily failed to do her job and her treatment of Kelly.
I have refused to give her a second chance despite Josh asking me to and was called an AH by him and my in laws.
Let’s see what other Reddit users thought.
This commenter isn’t buying this story.
Another user thinks the new wife is in the wrong.
This person thinks the story is totally made up.
And this Reddit user supports the poster!
Clearly, the comments were split on this one.
It definitely seems like there needs to be more information to truly determine who is truly in the right!
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad coparenting, coparenting with ex's new wife, divorced parents, picture, reddit, top