People Tell Stories About Things They Weren’t Supposed to See
Ahhhh!
My eyes!
Have you ever said that after you saw something that you DEFINITELY weren’t supposed to see?
These AskReddit users sure did and they shared their stories.
Take a look!
This just made me laugh.
Grandma naked… repeatedly.
My room is across the hall from the bathroom and I would do homework a lot with headphones on. I heard my grandma holler something to me from the bathroom.
Took my headphones off and look to the bathroom door right as she opened it to go to the guest bedroom.
Turns out she was saying “don’t look! Naked grandma!”
Slow clap.
My company’s entire payroll on a spreadsheet. Someone left it on the printer.
Used the info to get a way past due raise.
What on earth?!
I guess not me but my dad. He stepped outside a bar one night on a rainy day to get more smokes from his car (this was back when you could smoke inside) and saw one guy kneeling on the ground holding another dude face down in a pothole puddle and the other guy thrashing wildly.
He said that instinct took over and he just ran up and kicked the attacker in the head as hard as he could, knocking him out. He sat with the victim until he left to make sure the dude was ok and didn’t try to murder the now unconscious attacker. Then he made an anonymous 911 call so that someone would tend to the unconscious guy and left.
He said it was the creepiest thing he ever just walked in on and he never went back to that bar again.
I’m laughing so hard.
When I was a kid I had to pull one of my ferrets out from under my parents’ bed and locked in his jaws was a bright red rubber d**do.
Bless…
My parents were getting ready to head out for a double date with my friend’s parents. Everyone came over to our place beforehand and brought their kids because their oldest daughter was going to babysit the rest of us.
The adults were in the kitchen chatting and my sibs and I decide we want to show our new sitter this home video we made of a turtle we caught. None of the tapes were labeled well so of course we end up putting on what turned out to be my parents’ s** tape.
Five kids with our jaws on the floor watched as my mom pulled down my dads boxers and started blowing him. Dad was hung apparently. The sitter who was maybe 15 at the time dove for the VCR and powered it off. Within seconds all the parents come through, “ok, kids, be good…” met with our stunned silence.
He did that on purpose.
Was fixing an elderly neighbor’s laptop that had nudes of his wife on the desktop with the thumbnails at maximum size. It’s like he wanted me to see them.
I will say though, she had a bangin’ bod for a woman in her 70s.
I think it’s safe to say he thought the same.
I don’t think anyone probably wanted to see that.
One time I was up late at night scrolling Facebook at the same time as my d**nk and high off Xanax married mother who was an entire timezone away at the time. She was messaging an old fling from high school while her husband was away at work and was sending him close up pictures of her va**na.
How I know this is because she didn’t send them via messenger, SHE POSTED THEM ON HER ACTUAL FACEBOOK PAGE.
I had to call her in the middle of the night in her zonked out stupor to get her password to delete pictures of v**ina off her own Facebook page.
A rude surprise.
My aunt sent a picture of her tits to my mom after she got them done.
I happened to be the one using the phone when the message came through and opened it without expecting anything like that.
Someone’s getting an A.
Was working at a hotel during college and saw my lab partner get a room with the professor.
Just…why?
When I was still married, my (then) wife had left her phone on to run to the bathroom while I was in bed, I looked at it for the time, and found it was left open to a secret Gmail account she was using for sending literally hundreds of nudes back and forth between many many dudes.
For years. Up to that night while she was fully 6 months pregnant. Mostly original stuff too. I think that hurt more.
That poor man.
My dad gave me a piece of furniture one time and I found a post-it note which had been stuck to the bottom.
I picked it up, and in my dad’s unmistakable handwriting were various notes about gay personal ads he’d been responding to — details about the other guys.
Their names and ages and s**ual interests, the status of their conversations, etc. My dad was, at least I thought, very straight. I put two and two together and realized this piece of furniture was from an apartment he kept briefly while he and my stepmom were on the outs for about a year.
None of this bothered me one bit, but I got the distinct impression that my stepmom (an older, very conservative lady) would have NOT been cool with any of this… I let him go to his grave without ever telling him.
No argument there.
The night I learned my ex gf was cheating, she just got up from the couch to k**l a bug and left her phone face up on the couch with Snapchat open.
The chat had a picture of her b**bs and some s**ting replies from the guy.
My heart dropped down to my butt.
Man, cheaters suck.
I have a lot of questions.
Bout 5 years old woke up to the snow finally starting to melt. Notice a girl “asleep” in the garden. Went a told my dad, he took one look and told me to go play in my room.
Turns out girl had been “asleep” in our front garden for about 2 weeks buried and frozen under the snow.
I didn’t know she was d**d until I was about 16 when I mentioned it to my dad “remember that girl asleep in the garden” Dad “she was d**d you idiot.”
As far as I know she was like late teens early 20’s. We lived in a pretty rough area , lots of drugs etc. She had probably been out partying sat on our garden wall and passed out. I do not know exact cause of death or toxicology report.
Yikes!
