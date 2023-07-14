She Posted Videos of Her Niece and Nephew Misbehaving to Prove a Point. Was She Wrong?
AITA For posting videos of my niece and nephew misbehaving in response to my sister’s complaints that I did not want them at my birthday dinner?
“My sister Angel claims to use “hands-off parenting” with my niece Sofia and nephew Parker. In actuality, Angel is entirely permissive and refuses to discipline them. She expects other adults to step in when Sofia and Parker’s behavior is getting out of hand.
For this reason, I asked Angel to get a babysitter for Sofia and Parker if she wanted to attend my 27th birthday. I love Sofia and Parker as their aunt. And at the same time, I want a peaceful evening to celebrate my birthday instead of dealing with Sofia and Parker’s behavior, because I know Angel isn’t going to discipline them herself.
Angel acted understanding when I made this request and explained my reasons to her in-person, but then she went online and made a Facebook post accusing me of hating Sofia and Parker and trying to punish Angel by only inviting our sister Jessica’s kid Megan to my birthday dinner. (Nevermind that Megan is 17 and is practically an adult herself.)
Several of our relatives and mutual acquaintances called me out and said I was an a**hole and was excluding a 10 and 7-year-old. I responding to Angel’s post by sharing two videos of Sofia and Parker misbehaving while Angel did nothing.
The first video was a recording taken by Megan, where Sofia and Parker were throwing tantrums and yelling at her. Megan was trying to calm Sofia and Parker down while Angel was on her tablet ignoring the situation.
The other video was one that Angel took. Sofia and Parker were yelling, throwing toys at each other, and Parker even called his sister a bad word. Angel was laughing as if it were funny and was again doing nothing to discipline Sofia or Parker.
I wrote alongside the videos that I love Sofia and Parker as their aunt. But at the same time, I want a peaceful evening to celebrate my birthday. And I don’t want to be stuck disciplining Sofia and Parker because clearly Angel won’t. Angel ended up not coming to my birthday at all.
My parents told me that I was in the wrong for sharing those videos, because everyone’s children have acted up and posting those videos didn’t accomplish anything besides embarrassing Angel.
They also said I could have compromised by having a “Nobody under 18” rule for my birthday dinner. Megan would not be able to attend but then Sofia and Parker wouldn’t feel excluded. I do not see how that would be fair to myself or Megan.
AITA For not wanting to make compromises for my birthday dinner?”
