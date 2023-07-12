She Won’t Pay Her Husband Back for a Car She Didn’t Want in the First Place. Is She Wrong?
I didn’t want that thing in the first place!
Hmmmm…this sounds like a tricky situation, doesn’t it?
And this woman seems a little worked up that her husband wants her to pay him back for a car that she didn’t even want in the first place.
But did she act like an a**hole?
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA if I don’t want to pay back my husband for a buying “me” a car that I didn’t even want?
“An ex boyfriend bought me a 2019 Jeep Cherokee (35000 miles) and my husband h**es the car.
He wants me to trade this car for a 2012 BMW X5 (127000 miles) because he test drove it and it’s faster than my jeep and apparently it’s safer for me and our baby.
I said NO. NO. NO. 30k miles for 127k miles?!? Not to mention the costs of repairs.
He went ahead and bought the BMW and is waiting for me to sell my car so I can pay him back.
The BMW already has issues. Bluetooth doesn’t work, none of the electronic ports work. He drives the BMW to work. I’ve never even sat on the driver’s seat.
I still have my Jeep. I refuse to cash out my Jeep for a car I didn’t want to buy in the first place.”
