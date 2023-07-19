She’s Mad Because Her Fiancée Canceled the Vegan Food Options at Their Wedding. Is She Wrong?
AITA flipping out on my fiancée for cancelling all the vegan food options from our wedding food menu behind my back?
“My fiance (31 male) and I (25 female) are getting married soon. There wasn’t much that disagreed on during the wedding planning except for food.
Me and my family are vegans, and there so many reasons why we chose this lifestyle and one of them being that we have a history of health issues. My fiance and his family are the complete opposite. they’re hardcore meat eaters which is fine by me obviously.
However, When deciding on the wedding food menu, I wanted to add 4-5 vegan options. My fiance and his mom objected saying it was a waste of money over food that ‘isn’t real food’. They also argued that this would be offensive for ‘their’ guests and suggested my vegan options just be “the good ol’ salads & appetizers” (his mom wanted cupcakes lol).
I said no because for one it’s me and my family who’s paying. and two I want to make my guests feel welcome and not be treated as second class citizens by being served “salad”. my fiance made a face and said “isn’t that what vegans eat?”. I refused to argue about it and said it was final.
The other day, I found out that he had cancelled all the vegan options and took them off the menu completely and behind my back. I was seething. I called him at work but he kept hanging up on me. I went straight to his workplace and confronted him there and just flipped out on him. He was stunned to see me.
He at first said it was his mom’s idea then told me to go home because I was making a scene at the office. the fight continued at home and he defended himself by saying that I sort of made him resort to doing this after I kept brushing off his thoughts and input, and refusing to accommodate his family. but there were PLENTY of meat options why why can’t I get 4-5 vegan options? when I’m paying for it?.
He yelled that it was his wedding too not my family’s. My family said it was fine and they’ll figure it out and told me to let it go but I refused.
AITA for putting my foot down on this?”
