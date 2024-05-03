She Posted About Her Wedding Anniversary on Facebook. A Friend Who Suffered a Tragedy That Day Took Exception to It.
AITA for celebrating my anniversary despite what happened at my wedding?
“My husband and I had our wedding last year.
Something terrible happened…
The venue was beautiful and bordered a lake. Unfortunately, during the reception, one of the young children snuck away from their parents and decided to…go for a swim, despite not being able to. This was tragic and devastating, and obviously cut the day short.
We haven’t really spoken to the parents since then, as we weren’t close to them aside from seeing them on holidays, which haven’t happened this year. We are still Facebook friends though.
When our first anniversary came, I made a post celebrating our anniversary with a few wedding photos. I didn’t think anything of it, until the comments came flooding in. I woke up to 30 comments and 15 missed calls. The top comment was from the mother of the child, who was outraged about it.
Yikes…
She wrote a very long comment about how my post was disrespectful of the tragedy that had happened that day and how dare I post that and not mention her child (and of course talking to her first).
30 comments later, and it was clear that the entire family had clearly started to take sides in a battle I didn’t realize I created. As of today, we’re at 150 comments. My friends and my parents are involved too.
Half of his family is screaming for me to take it down, apologize to the parents, and show more respect, possibly by even celebrating our anniversary on a different day.
Some of the family think that we should still be able to celebrate our anniversary on the actual day, but just keep it offline to “keep peace”.
I don’t think I did anything wrong with my post, and I feel like we should be allowed to celebrate our anniversary just like anyone else. I’m not celebrating the tragedy, I’m celebrating my wedding.
AITA?”
