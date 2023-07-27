July 27, 2023 at 1:49 pm

Fascinating Stop-Motion Video Shows A Wooden Tissue Box Being Built With No Tools

by Trisha Leigh

Woodworking seems like an art that will eventually be lost to another age, but for now, there are still those who enjoy – and are capable of – building things with their hands.

This video comes courtesy of filmmaker omozoc, who spent the better part of a month putting the stop-motion masterpiece together.

Screen Shot 2023 07 25 at 3.26.15 PM Fascinating Stop Motion Video Shows A Wooden Tissue Box Being Built With No Tools

Image Credit: YouTube

In it, he uses still photos to show how a tissue box is constructed out of wood, seemingly without the use of any tools at all.

“This is a stop-motion video. CG is not used. This video is made up of 791 uncensored photos stitched together. I spent 22 days making this one minute video.”

No CGI was used on any of the videos.

Enjoy the video!

Could you ever create something like this out of wood?

What about the video?

I’m not sure I have the patience!

Categories: ART
