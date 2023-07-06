Teenager Told His Parents He Won’t Get a Part-Time Job. Is He Wrong?
AITA for telling my parents I won’t get a part time job?
“My [16m] parents recently have been telling me to start making my own money to pay for unneeded stuff like expensive clothes and nights out with friends, which, fair enough.
They told me to get a traditional part time job— working at a store, or a restaurant, or babysitting, or whatever. I decided those sounded time consuming and boring, so decided to utilize my good taste in clothes to make money in a more hands off way.
I used money I have already— remnants of birthday money, mostly— to go to a thrift store and buy clothes I knew would be in trend right now and sell them, either online or to people I know, then withdraw some of the money for personal spending and put most back towards buying more stuff.
This is optimal, because now (as of a month after starting), I’m making pretty good money, for very little work (1-2 hours every weekend at a thrift store, then another 1-2 hours to pose for photos modeling the clothes and post them online), and even that little amount of work is something I find fun. So all in all, seems better than working longer hours at something I’d find boring for similar pay.
My parents are angry because I took what was supposed to be a ‘teachable moment’ about hard work and just ruined it by finding a way to make money that’s not hard work at all. They demand in order for me to learn about hard work, I quit this and get an actual part time job.
I see no logical reason to— as I said, what I have going is quicker and much more enjoyable than a part time job, for similar amounts of money earned. To put it simply, why would I work more hours, doing something I like less, just for the same amount of money. Sounds irrational, right?
They think I’m TA and being lazy here. I agree that there’s a certain amount of laziness involved, but if my system works, it works.
AITA?”
Sounds like this kid has a knack for entrepreneurship!