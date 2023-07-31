‘The boy’s name on the ID was ‘Ricken Morty.’ A Woman Had to ID 11-Year-Old Boys Who Tried to Buy Beer at Her Store
by Matthew Gilligan
Let’s give these kids an A for effort, okay?
Actually, maybe we shouldn’t go that far because the kids the woman in this viral video is referring to actually tried to FIGHT her because she wouldn’t sell them beer at the store where she works.
And the kicker?
They were only 11-years-old!
The short video features a woman staring into the camera with a slightly amused look on her face because of what she had to deal with.
The text overlay in her video reads, “Having to ID three 11 yr olds at work bc they had Bud Light and the boy’s name on the ID was ‘Ricken Morty’. When I denied it the boys tried to fight me and my manager had to detain them.”
Let’s see the video.
@hazey.0 okay mclovin jeez man #TikTokVidCon ♬ original sound – teo ☠︎
