This AI-Generated Pizza Commercial Is Putting People Off
by Trisha Leigh
You’d think it might be impossible to put people off pizza – if there’s a universally-liked food, this might be it – but apparently, AI thinks it’s up to the task.
At least, that’s what it seems like based on this AI-generated commercial.
The advertisement is for a made-up pizza joint called “Pepperoni Hug Spot,” and the first thing that will make you turn up your nose is the lifeless robot voice doing the narration.
“Are you ready for best pizza of life? Bring friends down to Pepperoni Hug Spot. Like family, but with more cheese.”
Are we comparing enjoying pizza to…eating our family?
Unclear.
The message, voice, and closeup shots of people eating pizza is all super disturbing – the AI struggled with making mouths and faces look believable – and the result turns eating pizza into some kind of nightmare/horror show.
It was created by Runway Gen-2 and will be available to the public and will allow users to turn text into video clips.
Full breakdown:
Script – #GPT4
Images – #Midjourney
Video Clips – Runway #Gen2
VO – Eleven Labs
Music – SOUNDRAW AI Music
Generated all the assets and then spent the better part of my afternoon assembling in AE with graphics etc..
The future is wild!
— Pizza Later (@Pizza_Later) April 24, 2023
I’m thinking maybe they should wait until Gen-3 or Gen-4 before offering it to the public, based on that pizza commercial.
Check it out for yourselves, though!
Definitely wasted 3 hours of my life making this today… Everything is AI from the VO to the video and images. Assembled in After Effects. More info below. pic.twitter.com/CXv6gWM8gj
— Pizza Later (@Pizza_Later) April 24, 2023
Even Pizza Later, the company behind the ad, admitted as much on Twitter.
“Definitely wasted three hours of my life making this today.”
Consider yourselves warned.
