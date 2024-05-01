His Mother Told Him He Had To Wait Until Spring To Get His Driver’s License. So March 21st It Was!
by Trisha Leigh
We can all remember what it felt like to be a teenager, desperate for a little independence but still beholden to our parents for just about everything.
The day you could get your driver’s license was always circled in red on the calendar.
This very good son had planned to sit for his license immediately after his birthday.
This took back in the early 80’s long before graduated licences.
My birthday falls on Victoria Day long weekend and just afterwards I was able to write my 365/ beginners licence.
I had drivers education through the summer and near the end of August completed the training and went into the Ministry to book my G drivers test (Ontario Canada).
His mother said no, she wanted him to have winter driving experience first.
I came home and told my parents that I needed the car early Wednesday morning and my mother put a stop to that right away saying that she wanted me to have winter driving experience before I could take the test.
So I clarified that I could take it in the spring.
In all honesty I couldn’t fault her for wanting that. Our winters back then were bad.
If the highway wasn’t closed once a week due to snow storms we were having a good winter.
So, he said he would wait until spring.
So, I went back to the ministry and cancelled my test for that upcoming week.
The very first day of spring – and she couldn’t say boo about it.
Fast forward through the winter to March.
I went back to my mother and said that I again needed the car for my test and she immediately said no.
I responded that she said I could get it in the spring and she said it’s not spring yet.
I told her my test was on March 21st. The first day of spring.
The look on her face was priceless and the laughter my dad had was even better.
He looked at my mom and said, “well he’s got you there!”
I got my licence that day. Passed with flying colours.
Reddit has gotta feel nostalgic about a teen getting their due!
The top comment verifies it’s always fun to win against a parent.
This person wanted to quibble, though.
Everyone knows there is no spring in Canada.
I promise that moms everywhere get it.
And this commenter says they would have made things harder on their parents.
Personally, this made me chuckle.
I love that his dad just couldn’t hold it in.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · driving test, malicious compliance, parenting, picture, reddit, teenagers, top