Company Hired Her And Then Laid Her Off 4 Days Before She Started. Now She’s Unemployed And Struggling To Find Another Job.
by Ryan McCarthy
Especially since COVID, it seems like all the companies that post job openings never actually hire anyone to fill them!
It feels like no matter how many positions you apply for, it all ends the same!
And with the cost of living only getting higher, the pressure is on for many people to find a job that can support them and their family.
TikTok user @geenaildefonso said she knows this struggle all too well, after a bank service charge brought her into the negative after a fruitless job search.
Geena starts her video with a predicament know one wants to have, but everyone has probably encountered before: a negative balance!
“I’m unemployed, I’ve been unemployed for four months. I literally can’t get a job, I’ve applied to over 150 jobs. I now have negative $4.41 in my savings account.”
I feel for her, it seems like every job says that they’re looking for employees, but nobody is actually doing the hiring!
But the worst part is what actually ended up putting her in the red: her account’s monthly service charge!
But this service charge seems to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
“This feeling of being unemployed and applying to jobs, getting rejected, and literally seeing the job reposted two weeks later is demoralizing.”
But Geena stressed how important remembering her self worth was, reminding herself constantly that she has value apart from her resume and employment status.
“I applied to a new job, and I was gonna make the most money I was ever supposed to make in my life, and they laid me off four days before I was supposed to start.”
Geena said she hasn’t been able to find a job since, and has been left feeling that at least financially, things were looking bleaker and bleaker.
“I don’t have a Roth IRA, I don’t have any type of investment accounts. I don’t know if I’ll ever own a house.”
And while she said she was married, she revealed that after losing her job, they could no longer afford the apartment they lived in.
To make things even worse, it was an apartment they got when they moved to the city for the job that Geena unexpectedly was fired from!
I feel her pain. It seems like it’s getting harder and harder to stay financially stable in this world, especially with prices rising every day!
@geenaildefonso
I just want to take a minute and be vulnerable with my life. I’m tired. For anyone else who is currently unemployed or has been in the past, I’d love to hear your experience. I also completely forgot to mention my student loans 🥹 #unemployed #laidoff #jobsearch #career #lifegoals #corporatelife #linkedin #millennial #genz
TikTok commended her on being so vulnerable, and said a lot of people were in the same boat.
And some kind strangers even offered to help her in her job search.
This user said the real villain of this story is the company that dropped her before she even started.
And this fellow millennial said their generation is struggling now more than ever.
But in a sea of negativity, a lot of people encouraged her to keep her head up and keep pushing!
Hopefully things start looking up in the job market, for her and for all of us!
