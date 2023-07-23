This Person Got Fed up With People Honking Outside Their Apartment Complex and Decided to Get Even
As I get older, one of the things that drives me absolutely INSANE is when people honk their car horns unnecessarily.
It’s so rude!
And I think this story from Reddit might have given me some ideas about how to handle this problem next time…
Check out this story and see what you think.
Allow your visitors to honk when they get there? Shame for you.
“We have a triplex rented out to a couple families across the street, and some construction workers.
It’s frigging grand central station each morning and night. Cars pull up, people get in and out. Horns and honked each, and, every, d**ned time! I think they use that address as a local drop off/pickup point.
I’ve asked, I’ve yelled, I’ve called the city. Nothing worked.
Today I was off work this afternoon and was sitting on my porch smoking a joint when the vans started coming by.
I grabbed my car keys and everytime someone honked, I’d set off the panic on my car alarm.
I’d run out and make a big scene about how ‘they must have hit my car to set off the alarm, it doesn’t give off by itself ‘
I would take pictures of both vehicles, license plate and driver too, and inspect my car for ‘damage’
I’d grumble back to the porch, muttering ‘if it drives funny, I’m taking it to my mechanic and filing a insurance claim tomorrow!’ and wait for the next honking a**hole.
Surprisingly, word must have gotten around, only two vans honked, and everyone else would go and knock on the door.
So here I sit, st**ed, giddy, feeling like I actually accomplished some great while high!
Kinda wish another car would honk.”
Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
This reader is dealing with a similar annoying situation right now.
One person said folks just need to text or call these days.
And this Reddit user solved a problem like this in a hilarious way.
Getting revenge is oh so sweet!
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: · aita, black text, petty, reddit, revenge, top