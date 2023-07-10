Jul 10, 2023

This TikTok Filter Shows What Your Future Babies Will Look Like

The future is now, people!

And that can be good or bad, depending on how you look at it…

And now there’s an AI app out there that gives folks a sneak peek at what their future children might look like.

Kinda creepy, right?

And all you have to do is use the photos of two people to see how their future kiddo might turn out.

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 2.18.26 PM This TikTok Filter Shows What Your Future Babies Will Look Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

A young woman posted a video on TikTok where she used the app, plugged in her photo and the picture of a guy, and got her result.

Her video is captioned, “Baby Fever to the max now.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 2.18.41 PM This TikTok Filter Shows What Your Future Babies Will Look Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman who posted the video seemed pretty shocked about how similar the AI baby in the app looks to her actual son.

Like I said, kinda creepy…

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 2.18.57 PM This TikTok Filter Shows What Your Future Babies Will Look Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video and see what you think.

@diamondg_ IM SHOOK 😂 #ai #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #baby #prediction #trending #trend #aifilter #cutebabies #foryou #fypシ #viral #fyp ♬ original sound – Diamond Garza

And another woman posted a video where she compared how her various kids might look with her different exes.

Check it out.

@sydsoshiesty Rating mine & my exes babies 🫣😭 lmfaooo #CapCut #myexgfs #funny #babyfilter👶 #fyp #foryoupage #loveislove 🙏🏽 #felonsoftiktok #fypシ #mystinks ♬ original sound – Syd

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

This person thinks this AI technology is scary.

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 2.19.13 PM This TikTok Filter Shows What Your Future Babies Will Look Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

This viewer thinks AI might ruin our future.

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 2.19.47 PM This TikTok Filter Shows What Your Future Babies Will Look Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said they didn’t get good results using this app.

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 2.20.28 PM This TikTok Filter Shows What Your Future Babies Will Look Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

I’ve gotta try this!

