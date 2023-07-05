This Woman Says Her “Daily Pay” System at Work Is a Trap and She’s Getting Less Money Than She Thought
Daily pay…
Is it a good thing or a bad thing?
The jury seems to be out on that one and a TikTok video that a woman shared got a whole lot of folks talking on the social media platform.
The woman who posted the video said that she’s only getting a fraction of what she actually earned on her paydays because of a daily pay system.
The on-screen caption on her video sayd, “When yo job offers daily pay but you transferred all of your check before payday and now a 1300 check is now $150 on payday.”
That doesn’t seem like a very good deal, does it?
Check out her video.
@raredej I think they be getting over cause its no wayyy #foryou ♬ I want to buy a gun – Teagan
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
One person said that daily pay is a TRAP.
Another TikTokker said this is a hard cycle to get out of.
And this individual had some really strong feelings about daily pay.
I never realized this was a thing! Such a bummer that people have to deal with this!