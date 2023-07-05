Jul 5, 2023

This Woman Says Her “Daily Pay” System at Work Is a Trap and She’s Getting Less Money Than She Thought

TikTokDailyPay This Woman Says Her Daily Pay System at Work Is a Trap and She’s Getting Less Money Than She Thought

Daily pay…

Is it a good thing or a bad thing?

The jury seems to be out on that one and a TikTok video that a woman shared got a whole lot of folks talking on the social media platform.

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.06.46 PM This Woman Says Her Daily Pay System at Work Is a Trap and She’s Getting Less Money Than She Thought

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman who posted the video said that she’s only getting a fraction of what she actually earned on her paydays because of a daily pay system.

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.06.58 PM This Woman Says Her Daily Pay System at Work Is a Trap and She’s Getting Less Money Than She Thought

Photo Credit: TikTok

The on-screen caption on her video sayd, “When yo job offers daily pay but you transferred all of your check before payday and now a 1300 check is now $150 on payday.”

That doesn’t seem like a very good deal, does it?

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.07.10 PM This Woman Says Her Daily Pay System at Work Is a Trap and She’s Getting Less Money Than She Thought

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video.

@raredej I think they be getting over cause its no wayyy #foryou ♬ I want to buy a gun – Teagan

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

One person said that daily pay is a TRAP.

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.07.21 PM This Woman Says Her Daily Pay System at Work Is a Trap and She’s Getting Less Money Than She Thought

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said this is a hard cycle to get out of.

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.07.37 PM This Woman Says Her Daily Pay System at Work Is a Trap and She’s Getting Less Money Than She Thought

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual had some really strong feelings about daily pay.

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.08.46 PM This Woman Says Her Daily Pay System at Work Is a Trap and She’s Getting Less Money Than She Thought

Photo Credit: TikTok

I never realized this was a thing! Such a bummer that people have to deal with this!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter