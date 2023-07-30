‘Watched a buddy spend his entire life savings betting.’ People Share Stories About How They Saw Folks Instantly Ruin Their Lives
by Matthew Gilligan
Life is precious and it can sometimes be a game of inches…
And it’s true that people can ruin their lives in an instant.
Check out the stories that AskReddit users shared about folks who instantly ruined their lives.
Awful.
“A close friend of my best friend grabbed his eight year old son’s new skateboard and took off down a hill in Georgia.
Hit a rock, landed on his head and had permanent brain damage. He lived years before he mercifully d**d.
Had to be restrained the whole time because the damage made him erratic and violent. Wear a helmet!”
The gambler.
“Watched a guy gamble $30k away in a night and then cried about losing his life savings and security had to get involved and escort him out because he started to get angry at the dealers because all they could offer him was free night stays at the hotel for playing so much but he wanted free play at the tables/slots and they refused.”
Cheap shot.
“Bar fight.
Heard a loud commotion for about 30 seconds. Some guy thought this guy was hitting on his date. Suckered punched him. The other guy fell down and clipped the bar.
The bar had brass foot rest at the base. Snapped the guys neck so loud you could hear it across the room.”
Tragic.
“Dude I know won a 3 million dollar settlement from being hit by a car.
Spent it all on he**in and was d**d within 3 years.
Under 30 years old.”
Terrible story.
“My cousin (18F) finished her senior year early, so she was basically just waiting for May to do the graduation and get her diploma.
She worked at a lake restaurant and had started hanging out with a bad crowd. At this time she had been smoking a lot of weed and drinking, as well as just being generally reckless all the time. She was my best friend so she texted me to tell me about everything she did basically.
One night she texted me to tell me that she had tried m**h and it was “the best high of her life but she will never do it again.”
Exactly one month after that text she overdosed and d**d. They put her portrait in her graduation seat and her dad got to walk and pick up her diploma.”
Road rage.
“I had a friend that had a promising career got upset and went into full road rage for a woman who forgot to turn her blinker on and he slightly bumped her back bumper on the freeway causing her to lose control and flipping over and k**ling the driver and her two daughters.
Oddly..it was all caught on his car dash cam and a trucker with his own dash cam that was behind him.
He is now doing 40+ years in prison.”
Uh oh…
“Watched a buddy spend his entire life savings betting on the Paulo Costa Vs Adesanya.
I begged him not to do it and he lost his and his wife’s entire 60k nest egg.
She left him immediately with the kids and now he lives at his mom’s house.”
OMG.
“A senior girl from my college pushed another girl she was friends with off a ~30 foot bridge into water as a joke, broke her neck and collarbone and she’s permanently in a wheelchair.”
That was quick.
“Arrive at work on their first day as a temp at around 10 am, caught stealing the bosses wallet at 12:30, taken away by police at 1 pm.”
D**gs are bad.
“My sister started doing m**h and he**in, she went from super smart to completely dumb.
By the age of 19 she was already a felon. No one in the family wants to help her anymore cause each time we tried, either sending her to rehab or tried getting her sober she would just go back to it.
Was supposed to go to college but now she’s 22 and stays at different peoples houses and begs people for money. Completely cut me and everyone else off from her cause she thinks us trying to help her is us being jealous and not wanting her to be happy in life”
Well… now at least you know what NOT to do.