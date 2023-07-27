‘Well, I’ve gone and done it.’ Woman Mixes Up Eye Drops And Nail Glue And Shared What Happened
It can be tempting to shake your head or make a face when you read about someone accidentally glueing their eyes shut, but if you’ve ever had way too much on your plate or been existing on way too little sleep, you know it can happen to anyone.
At least California mother-of-six Jennifer Eversole has a good sense of humor, because she posted the incident on TikTok and outed herself to 4.7 million viewers and counting.
She says she felt an “intense burning, really bad burning, it felt hot.”
“Well, I’ve gone and done it. I have won the most idiot person award. My eye drops sit directly next to superglue and they’re the same size bottle and I wasn’t paying attention and now my eye’s glued shut.”
The bottle was sitting out after she’d used it to do her daughter’s press-on nails.
“My mistake is that I didn’t put it away afterwards and I remember thinking, ‘I should probably put that away so that nobody mistakes those as eye drops,’ which is exactly what happened.”
She wasn’t sure whether or not shutting her eye right away was right or wrong, but figures at least the glue didn’t get on her eyeball.
She quickly got herself to the emergency room via ambulance, where doctors used numbing drops and pried her eye open. She’ll have to keep it covered due to scratches and blurred vision, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Here’s the video…
This is one for the books for sure
The commenters were obviously concerned and weighed in with their own stories…
Because it’s apparently happened more often than you’d think…
And people were begging to see what happened…
Thankfully, Eversole shared an update, reporting that her eye is healing nicely!
Update for y'all. I am doing well! Eyesight should be back to 20/20 within a few days and my eye is healing nicely. No major abrasions and I am very lucky for that seeing as so many of you commented that others have lost their eye doing this exact thing! Thank you to everyone who has come here to wish me well and send good vibes…..they worked!
Others told her that they lost an eye accidentally doing the same thing, so she’s counting herself lucky.
“Eyesight should be back to 20/20 within a few days and my eye is healing nicely.”
I suppose all is well that ends well.
Lesson learned, one would hope.