What Do Women Dislike About Their Bodies That You Love? Here’s What Men Had to Say.
Ladies, let me tell you something: you’re beautiful, all of you.
No matter your size, what color your skin is, or any other physical characteristic you might possess, you are BEAUTIFUL.
And these male AskReddit users talked about things they love that women don’t like about their own bodies.
Check out what they had to say.
Big cheeks.
“My ex girlfriend always complained about the size of her cheeks and how she looked like Quico (a character from an old Mexican TV series).
For me she looked gorgeous, i loved to kiss and caress her cute round face.”
You bet!
“Everything that has to do with getting older.
When my wife and I got married, we were obviously younger and in our 20s. Although never thin, I was more slender. My wife, 5’9 and legs for days and just banging body.
Now? I’m not as thin (same as her) we have two kids, and I find her s**ier now more than ever. In our almost decade together, we have slept on a floor, used change for gas and had our electricity turned off 3-4 times for non payment. She’s my Ride or D**.
She has more of a tummy now, bigger boobs, maybe doesn’t shave like she used to or wear skimpy lingerie outfits randomly. BUT. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. We have grown older together and I honestly couldn’t find anything in this world that still turns me on as the certain way my wife runs her fingers down my back or how she looks naked.
And it’s because she’s mine. Not in a possessive s*xist way. But in a, I’m the luckiest guy in the world that this beautiful human wants to spend the rest of their life with me (and have s** with me). Hopefully this isn’t too long winded.
Long story short…..girls spend tons of time worrying about getting older. Age isn’t always a detractor.”
That’s hot.
“I love sleepy, set back bedroom eyes.
And I love boyish clothes on girls. So hot.
I also like when a woman has a deeper voice. God it’s hot.”
Good story.
“A bit longer than others, but I have a full story to tell which might help someone.
A few years ago, my lady got a breast cancer. We live in a country with high level medical facilities, and the doctor told us at the very first meeting that we were here to heal, no reason to think otherwise. But her cancer is genetic. It means if she kept her breasts, her risk of having a new cancer would be very high.
So it’s clear for both of us, she got a mastectomy. She now has no breast anymore. She just has two big scars on the chest.
On her side, she f**king h**es her body. She is scared as hell to wear anything that could reveal her scars. She also got some weight during the treatment, and she is p**sed at that too.
But I love her. I choose to love with this woman, and it does not matter if she had lost her breasts, her legs or her face, I will still love her. I will fricking love those scars until my d**ng breath, because, to me, it means she survived.”
Into it.
“Probably a lot of stuff but something in particular is like minor “imperfections” or whatever you would call them.
A woman I used to work with had a thing where it was like her teeth didn’t quite line up like normal (I think maybe a mild crossbite) and I found it weirdly attractive.”
There it is.
“I get turned on by women who wear tank tops and then you see like that little bit of skin between the armpit and the boob.
Drives me nuts.”
A good thing.
“When I was in college, two different girls reacted badly when I tried to compliment them on how pretty their freckles were.
They both told me they ha**d them.
I’ll never understand it. If you have freckles, you’ve won the pretty-face lottery.”
Attractive.
“Natural dark circles/under eye bags.
They look so amazing on so many ladies! It’s disappointing to see society has deemed them ugly.
I think it’s a very attractive feature.”
Character.
“Uneven breasts.
Adds character and makes paying attention to each one a separate adventure.”
All the natural stuff.
“Gray hair.
Not only is hair just starting to turn gray attractive, but I like more and more gray as I get older. Bonus for the thick streaks of gray.
Laugh lines and wrinkles around the face.
Cellulite and stretch marks.
Basically anything natural.”
Big fan.
“Her fluffy little tummy, the way she smiles, that dorky cute little laugh she does, her stretch marks, her C-section scar, her thighs, her everything.
She’s a goddess that I choose to worship.
I just love her, bro. I’m her biggest fan.”
