‘When you buy a Samsung fridge…’ Customers Have to Remove Slabs of Ice From Their New Fridges And They’re Putting Samsung On Blast
Buyer beware!
You’ve heard that phrase over and over again but this time it’s probably a good idea that you pay attention…
Because folks out there seem pretty upset with Samsung refrigerators, including the person who posted a video on TikTok and shared their headache-inducing experience.
The person who posted the video wrote text overlay that says, “When you buy a Samsung fridge”…
And the song playing with the video should tell you all you need to know.
And, as you can see, ice sheets accumulate on the bottom of one of the shelves and they have to take them out periodically.
What a pain in the neck!
Check out the video…
@laurenjparry 🗑️ 🗑️ broken ice machine, this sheet of ice in the fridge, broken shelves. #samsungfridge #samsungrefrigerator #samsung ♬ well just as i thought TRASH – emoticonposts
Note to self… never buy a Samsung fridge.
And don’t buy their exploding phones either.