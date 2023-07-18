Jul 18, 2023

‘When you buy a Samsung fridge…’ Customers Have to Remove Slabs of Ice From Their New Fridges And They’re Putting Samsung On Blast

Buyer beware!

You’ve heard that phrase over and over again but this time it’s probably a good idea that you pay attention…

Because folks out there seem pretty upset with Samsung refrigerators, including the person who posted a video on TikTok and shared their headache-inducing experience.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 4.54.29 PM When you buy a Samsung fridge... Customers Have to Remove Slabs of Ice From Their New Fridges And Theyre Putting Samsung On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

The person who posted the video wrote text overlay that says, “When you buy a Samsung fridge”…

And the song playing with the video should tell you all you need to know.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 4.54.41 PM When you buy a Samsung fridge... Customers Have to Remove Slabs of Ice From Their New Fridges And Theyre Putting Samsung On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

And, as you can see, ice sheets accumulate on the bottom of one of the shelves and they have to take them out periodically.

What a pain in the neck!

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 4.54.51 PM When you buy a Samsung fridge... Customers Have to Remove Slabs of Ice From Their New Fridges And Theyre Putting Samsung On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video…

@laurenjparry 🗑️ 🗑️ broken ice machine, this sheet of ice in the fridge, broken shelves. #samsungfridge #samsungrefrigerator #samsung ♬ well just as i thought TRASH – emoticonposts

Here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This viewer said they’re also having serious Samsung issues.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 4.55.12 PM When you buy a Samsung fridge... Customers Have to Remove Slabs of Ice From Their New Fridges And Theyre Putting Samsung On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual had a pro tip for everyone out there.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 4.55.27 PM When you buy a Samsung fridge... Customers Have to Remove Slabs of Ice From Their New Fridges And Theyre Putting Samsung On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker is no fan of Samsung at all.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 4.55.40 PM When you buy a Samsung fridge... Customers Have to Remove Slabs of Ice From Their New Fridges And Theyre Putting Samsung On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

Note to self… never buy a Samsung fridge.

And don’t buy their exploding phones either.

