His Classmate Kept Putting Off Signing The Thank You Card, Then Was Upset When He Gave It To The Teacher Without Her Signature
by Trisha Leigh
Thank you cards are one of those things that needs to be done, and so the responsibility usually falls to those willing to take it on.
It can get a bit old always being that person, though.
This high school kid did Model UN and knew their teacher had given up enough time to earn a thank you card.
Went to a Model United Nations with the debate club when I was in school.
The teacher who led the club gave up his weekend to take us, so a thank you card was inevitable, and I was the only one organised enough to get it done.
So, he bought one and went about having everyone sign it.
Brought the card in on the last day, all positive reactions, got a bunch of signatures just on the train to the venue.
One of the girls made a bit of a show of saying she’d sign it later when she had more time.
It was a bit odd, we weren’t doing anything on the train and it only would’ve taken her five seconds.
One girl kept putting him off and off for no reason.
But if she didn’t want to do it at that moment, I wasn’t going to force her.
But then I asked her again at lunch, and got the same excuse.
I asked again at the end of the day when we were sitting around waiting to be dismissed, explaining that I needed to give him the card soon and this was her last chance, same excuse.
I was fed up by now.
So, he figured he would just give it to him anyway.
I’d initially planned to give him the card privately at school the next day, but one of the others who was oblivious to the whole thing said I should present it to him in front of everyone while we were waiting for the train home instead.
I played along, knowing how much it would annoy the girl, and did just that.
Too bad for her!
The look on her face when she realised I’d given him the card without her signature was priceless.
I think she would’ve started a fight but remembered not to be an idiot in the middle of a train station.
The top comment on Reddit said
There could have definitely been a different twist.
She knew what she was doing.
Maybe she wanted to take credit.
The pettiness is legendary.
Ah, those student leadership days.
He absolutely did the right thing.
Maybe next time she won’t be a jerk.
