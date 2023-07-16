Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Confronting Her Cousin Because She Stole Her Dress
AITA for confronting my cousin about stealing my dress the night before her wedding?
“I’m (27f) getting married later this year and announced a tentative date a while ago. Seemingly out of nowhere, my cousin (28f) decided to get married exactly one week before I was planning to.
I have been trying on wedding dresses for the past couple months. My cousin’s mother asked to see some of the dresses I had tried on so my mother sent her a video of one of our final picks. I didn’t think much of it as I wanted my extended family to feel included.
A few weeks pass and I get a call from the boutique I had paid a deposit for my dress at. They inform me that my cousin and her mother had come to their store with the video of me in my dress and asked to get something exactly like it. One of their sales associates sold them the exact same dress in a cream colour instead of white (which was my dress’s colour).
The store owner was very apologetic and offered a refund since she realized two girls from the same family can’t wear the same dress—I will likely have a lot of the same guests at my wedding.
I was in disbelief and was hoping it was all a terrible mix up. I immediately messaged my cousin and casually asked to see the dress she purchased. For weeks she created stories about either not finding a dress or having it altered so she couldn’t show me. Finally, the night before her wedding, she invited my mom and I over for some last minute help.
Again, we asked to see her dress. She finally caved and brought it out. Of course, it was the exact same dress. I was extremely hurt and asked why she would go out of her way to steal my wedding dress knowing full well her wedding is before mine which means everyone would see it on her before me. I said if she had spoken to me beforehand I might have chosen to let her have the dress but she went behind my back and chose to lie about it repeatedly.
Things got heated and I ended up leaving. I’m not sure if I even want to go to her wedding tomorrow after the stunt she and her mother pulled. Everyone in my family thinks I overreacted and should have kept my mouth shut until after her wedding instead of creating animosity the night before her big day.
AITA?”
