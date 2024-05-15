May 15, 2024 at 11:17 am

Her Old Friend Is Furious She Backed Out Of Hosting Her Baby Shower Because She Wouldn’t Remove Her Dogs

by Ashley Ashbee

I have an adorable dog I love to death and dogs make me so happy. But some dogs overwhelm some people and some people are also scared of dogs.

So I completely understand both sides of this story about rowdy dogs and an upcoming baby shower, but I don’t think this situation should have gotten heated like it did.

Read the story and maybe you’ll see where I’m coming from.

AITA for changing my mind about hosting a baby shower because i wont remove my dogs.

A few months ago I (F28) offered to my best friend to host her Baby Shower. We’ve known each other for 20 years.

I was her maid of honor. She accepted.

Invitations were sent out a few weeks ago. We are in the thick of planning it.

It is next weekend.

Your first mistake is having a friend who doesn’t like dogs. I’m half-joking, but I think drama is inevitable.

The topic of my dogs came up. I have a lab and golden. She doesn’t want them at the party.

I was like this is the dog’s house too, i’m not going to take them anywhere or lock them away.

She said there are going to be a lot of people here including several young children.

We’ve know each other forever, she knows my dogs are well behaved and great with kids. Even if they were messed with, i trust that nothing would happen.

You as the buyer are inherently biased, though. She may have a point.

She explains that my dogs can be a bit much, i’m like I don’t know what you are talking about.

She says she is fine with them, but doesn’t think in a party setting like this they will be great.

Anyone who has a dog knows that won’t work and it’s a terrible idea. Can a neighbor or friend take them?

She again asked at the very least if I could keep them locked away.

I told her that she can find a new venue to host her baby shower.

She called me an *******. She didn’t think this was a big deal.

I asked her to leave.

So it didn’t work out? Who cares? It’s not like one of you shot the other.

She has let everyone know that there is a TBD venue change and now i’ve had people reaching out to me about what happened.

AITA?

Let’s dig into the comments.

A lot of us dog people are biased, it’s true.

Most dogs would bark wildly the whole time if locked away. Does that sound fun to you to have to listen to? Some dogs may also destroy a room in that situation. Is that okay?

Pretty sure OP will open the door for you.

Ah, true. No one wants to get sued.

I still don’t get why OP didn’t say why she can’t let a neighbor or friend look after the dogs for the duration of the shower.

I’d love to go to a wedding or baby-related event that wasn’t full of drama.

