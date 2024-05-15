Former Server Reveals The Real Reason Why Your Waiter Lets You Taste A Bit Of Wine Before Doing A Full Pour
by Laura Lynott
It’s a real treat to order wine when out for dinner.
That said, I think most of us wonder why server asks if you want to sample it before buying.
According to former server @trashqueentm, the explanation isn’t quite as simple as you checking to see whether or not you like it.
She told her followers: “So I used to work at a restaurant. I just want you guys to know that like when you order a bottle of wine and they give you a little taste of it, it’s like not to see if the wine is to your liking or not.”
This post really blew up because clearly there’s a lot of wine lovers in America!
She added: “It’s for you to check if the wine is corked. So if it’s gone bad, you’ll taste it. You’ll know and you can just say to the server ‘Sorry, this wine is corked ‘and they’ll give you a fresh bottle. But like they’re not asking, like, ‘Is it yummy? Do you like it?’”
This is good to know because corked wine with dinner is NOT something you want.
It can taste and smell of cork and no one wants that getting in the way of your fruity or wooden aroma!
Happy wine sampling then and hopefully y’all will avoid the corked bottles!
Watch the full clip below:
So go on out to dinner and look fancy and like you know what you’re doing.
