Her English Teacher Forbids Her To Write About Her Passion, So She Called Him Out And Gets Detention
by Ashley Ashbee
Many people find small talk about the weather boring.
But as you’ll read in this story, a teacher didn’t just find weather talk boring. It fills him with rage and OP stood up to him.
I can only guess a cloud bullied him in junior high. Or maybe a girl who refused to be his prom date became a meteorologist.
AITA for telling my English teacher to mind her own business?
I (17m) have always been fascinated by weather and I want to become a meteorologist some day. I often discuss my interests in weather and nature with my friends at lunch.
For some reason this seems to bother my English teacher because right after Christmas she told me that I’m not allowed to discuss anything weather related at school anymore.
I was upset about it but whatever.
An interesting topic. I would read that.
Anyway, in science class, we have to write a research paper on a topic of our choosing and I decided to do a research paper on the 2021 Mayfield, Kentucky tornado.
I asked my science teacher and he approved the topic.
What I didn’t know was that my science teacher asked the English teacher to help proofread everyone’s papers.
Wait, why would a teacher’s rules about one class apply to another?
So last Monday she called me out in English class and demanded to know why I broke her rules about discussing weather related topics?
I asked her why she even cared and she yelled at me not to argue with her.
Crossed a line. The message is good, but you still need to be tactful and respectful.
I told her maybe she needs to mind her own business.
I ended up getting detention for the rest of the week and a Saturday detention.
The principal told me I have to write an essay about why what I said was wrong and that I have to apologize to the teacher.
Your parents are right, but this weather-hating teacher needs to be held accountable.
My parents told me I shouldn’t have told her to mind her own business.
I was frustrated. I’ve had issues with her all year. I’ve never had issues like this with any other teacher.
AITA here?
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
I agree, but this seems futile from what OP says about her parents. They don’t seem like willing advocates for their child.
Interesting theory. It would make for fantastic fodder in the school yearbook.
I don’t know. I think each option involves a good deal of paperwork and drama.
Aha! This would explain the weird behavior.
But what? Maybe whenever she talks about weather she names clouds after people she hates.
I thought politics and religion was the only no-go topics.
Who knew that rain and tornadoes could inspire such rage?
