Woman Found Out That Buc-ee’s Pays Its Restroom Janitorial Staff the Same Amount as Her Office Job
Certain jobs are stigmatized and being a custodian is one of them.
But people should actually do a bit of research before they make judgments about that profession because it turns out that it’s not a bad gig at all!
And a woman named Roxie shared a video on TikTok where she expressed her surprise that janitors at Buc-ee’s gas stations make the same amount of money as she does as a healthcare worker.
She said in her video that she found out the day before that Buc-ee’s pays their janitors the same hourly wage as she makes in her job as a case manager.
And she seemed a little bummed out about it…
The text overlay in her video reads, “I haven’t been the same since.”
Well, the more you know, right…?
Now take a look at her video.
@roxieab all love to janitors i honestly might join you at this point #godblessamerica ♬ USA – The Star Spangled Banner – American National Anthem (Instrumental) – Glocal Orchestra
Roxie posted a follow-up video where she broke down the rates that Buc-ee’s pays their workers at different levels.
She said, “No h**e to these positions at all. Like these are all very important lines of work, but at the same time, I am still in shock over this discovery.”
@roxieab Replying to @molly #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Roxie Abernathy 🤠🤘🏻
Here’s what people said on TikTok.
One person said their son works there and it’s a good gig.
Another individual made a good point about people who do this kind of work.
And one TikTokker said their cousin works there and it sounds like he’s doing pretty well.
So the moral to this story is… the grass is sometimes greener on the other side.