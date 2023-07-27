You’re Probably Mispronouncing These Classic Irish Names
by Trisha Leigh
A lot of people in the States enjoy claiming Irish heritage, but even if your ancestors hailed from the Emerald Isle, it was probably a long, long time ago that they crossed the Atlantic.
Like, the bulk of Irish immigrants had settled in the States before the end of the Civil War, so we’re 170+ years and counting at this point.
So it makes sense that we’re not up on Irish pronunciations, but if you’ve like to get yours straight, here are how you’re supposed to say these classic Irish names.
20. Eamon
Don’t go for “EE-mahn,” but “AY-mun” instead.
19. Ailis
Yes, it’s the Irish version of “Alice,” but it’s pronounced “AY-lish.”
This Irish version of Alice is pronounced “AY-lish.”
18. Eoin/Eoghan
If you were ever to have encountered Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer, you’d want to address him as “OH-in.” Much simpler than you might think!
17. Aoife
“EE-fuh,” which makes no sense but just go with it.
16. Fionn
This is how the Irish spell “FINN.”
15. Blathnaid
You just want to ignore a few letters here, like the “th” and the second “a.”
It’s “BLAH-nid.”
14. Fionnuala
It’s the longer version of “Fionn,” and is pronounced “fin-OO-luh.”
13. Caitriona
It’s tempting to start with “Kate,” but if you listen to Outlander actress Caitriona Balfe say her own name, she says “Kuh-TREE-nuh.”
12. Grainne
“GRAWN-yuh.” Not “Granny.”
11. Caoimhe
Some people say “KWEE-vuh” while some choose “KEE-vuh,” but the important takeaway is that the “mh” makes a “v” sound.
10. Maebh
If you see a “bh” or “mh” in an Irish name, you’re pretty safe replacing it with a “v” sound.
In this case, you’ve got “MAYV.”
9. Ciara
There are no soft C’s in Irish (that I know of) so instead of “See-AIR-uh,” it’s “KEER-uh.”
8. Niamh
Another “mh” here, so this is “NEEV.”
7. Ciaran
The male form of “Ciara” pronounced “KEER-in” or “KEER-awn.”
6. Padraig
This is an alternate spelling of “Padraic,” which is where “Patrick” comes from, but is pronounced “PAW-rick.”
5. Cillian
With the hard C, Cillian Murphy is correctly pronounced “KILL-ee-in.”
4. Roisin
This means little rose, and you say it “Roh-SHEEN.”
3. Diarmuid
“DEER-mid” is correct, so just try to ignore a lot of vowels in this one.
2. Saoirse
You might be familiar with this one since Saoirse Ronan is pretty famous these days, but if not, it’s “SER-shuh.”
Sometimes “SEER-shuh.”
1. Domhnall
“DOH-null” like “tonal” so I guess we just ignore the M.
I was definitely one of the people who needed help.
Then again, my Scots-Irish ancestors arrived prior to the Revolutionary War, so I think I get a pass.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · irish names, video, viral, words