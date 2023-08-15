‘Will be making $100k within my first two years.’ People Share The Jobs That Pay Way Better Than You’d Ever Think
We all know that there are a lot of jobs that pay way too little… but what about the jobs you’d be surprised to find out that pay wayyyyyy more than you’d ever expect.
Today, we’re digging into the careers that make people a lot more money than you’d ever believe, thanks to an AskReddit post.
Let’s get into it!
What’s up down under…
I drive machinery in a coal mine in Australia.
I make about 170k. Even our new trainees are paid pretty well, about $48 per hour.
I think it ends up being close to 90-100k.
Easy money for sitting on your butt in an air conditioned cab.
Good for them!
Self employed cleaning services (i don’t know exactly what to call it)
My parents started getting paid $35 an hour cleaning a community center to ~$50 from cleaning offices.
My mom started it then my dad joined in to help her with the hours and taking care of the house and kids.
Eventually my mom got good contacts, and started cleaning the offices of managers from factories, Sacramento politicians, and stuff alike.
Can’t express how proud i am of my mom. She turned all those Hispanic cleaning lady jokes into something brag worthy.
This would be so fun.
Mobile crane operator.
Union guys pull over $200k and its a trade that’s pretty easy on the body.
A whole other language.
Court reporting.
Stenography is a tough skill to learn, but plenty of court reporters earn over $100k.
And no college degree required (although most CRs will need to be certified).
Highly technical.
If you have the ability to take complex technical information and simplify it according to the reading audience, you can make well over $100K annually.
People ridicule English degrees until they find out how much can be earned as a technical writer.
A very specialized skill.
Airline dispatcher.
A girl I dated many years ago I met because she was living in my town training to be an airline dispatcher. There are just a handful of schools that teach it.
I had no idea what an airline dispatcher was, let alone how much money they get paid. Dispatchers at FedEX can make $150,000 per year or more.
It also gives you a lot of options to advance at an airline, like being station chief at an airline.
The girl I dated had a dream to one day be Air France Station Chief in Tahiti. I don’t know if she made it or not.
The long money…
Longshoremen.
If you are a senior member of a union you make absolute cake.
$180k plus a year.
UPS drivers make a lot.
UPS drivers can make close to 100k if you stay there long enough
Blew me away when I first heard that
One that’s all operator.
Boiler operator.
Get paid $35/hour to play skyrim on switch while watching Netflix.
Just have to find one that’s all operator and no maintenance.
Secretly you’re on Reddit.
An office job but you’re secretly on reddit
Get on the bus!
I don’t know if this is true in other cities but T and bus operators in Boston make bank.
I’ve rarely met a higher paid, less engaged group of employees in my life and I work in recruiting.
Smells like money!
Garbage collectors in New York are paid up to $112k.
A solid salary considering you don’t even need a degree.
Sounds like a nice fallback plan for me.
Highly dangerous, but lucrative.
Power lineman make bank.
Not a lot of people even know about it.
Somebody needs to do it!
I fix hospital beds.
Will be making $100k within my first two years with full benefits.
I also have full control over my hours.
Good pay for a good service.
I work at home as a closed captioner broadcaster for the News.
I make my own schedule and make between $35-$65 per hour depending on the job.
Large investment to get started but significantly worth the payout.
Gotta say, I was surprised that garbage collectors made that much, but I guess if you don’t have a lot of people who want to do something, you have to pay more.
Personally, I could never do that, but to each their own.