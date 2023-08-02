August 9, 2023 at 8:37 pm

‘2 fat steaks and enough sides for like $12.’ A Golden Corral Customer Said the Restaurant’s Buffet Is a “Game Changer”

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokGoldenCorralBuffet 2 fat steaks and enough sides for like $12. A Golden Corral Customer Said the Restaurant’s Buffet Is a “Game Changer”

Golden Corral…this is your time to shine!

Because a TikTok user named Blaine posted a video that went viral where he claims that the buffet at Golden Corral has been a game changer for him.

Who knew?!?!

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.04.37 PM 2 fat steaks and enough sides for like $12. A Golden Corral Customer Said the Restaurant’s Buffet Is a “Game Changer”

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video, Blaine said, “ICD if y’all think Golden Corral is nasty. I’m in my early 20s, can’t cook, lazy, never know what I want to eat, and the fact that I can go there, get 2 fat steaks and load up on enough sides to last me two days for like $12 with minimal thought and effort is a game changer.”

Well, at least he’s honest…

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.04.51 PM 2 fat steaks and enough sides for like $12. A Golden Corral Customer Said the Restaurant’s Buffet Is a “Game Changer”

Photo Credit: TikTok

His caption reads, “Golden Corral is the dining hall of adulthood.”

Now THAT is a great line!

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.04.58 PM 2 fat steaks and enough sides for like $12. A Golden Corral Customer Said the Restaurant’s Buffet Is a “Game Changer”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at his video and see what you think.

@blainesdeclassified golden corral is the dining hall of adulthood #postgrad #college ♬ Ain’t It Fun – Paramore

Here’s what folks had to say.

One person said they forgot Golden Corral was still around.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.05.08 PM 2 fat steaks and enough sides for like $12. A Golden Corral Customer Said the Restaurant’s Buffet Is a “Game Changer”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said the restaurant definitely gets the job done.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.05.15 PM 2 fat steaks and enough sides for like $12. A Golden Corral Customer Said the Restaurant’s Buffet Is a “Game Changer”

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker has had nothing but BAD experiences at Golden Corral.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.05.25 PM 2 fat steaks and enough sides for like $12. A Golden Corral Customer Said the Restaurant’s Buffet Is a “Game Changer”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Listen, if you’re low on cash and you need to get some cheap food that will last you a while… Golden Corral seems to be an absolute game changer.

Don’t hate the player, love the 2 steaks and plenty of sides.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter