‘2 fat steaks and enough sides for like $12.’ A Golden Corral Customer Said the Restaurant’s Buffet Is a “Game Changer”
by Matthew Gilligan
Golden Corral…this is your time to shine!
Because a TikTok user named Blaine posted a video that went viral where he claims that the buffet at Golden Corral has been a game changer for him.
Who knew?!?!
In the video, Blaine said, “ICD if y’all think Golden Corral is nasty. I’m in my early 20s, can’t cook, lazy, never know what I want to eat, and the fact that I can go there, get 2 fat steaks and load up on enough sides to last me two days for like $12 with minimal thought and effort is a game changer.”
Well, at least he’s honest…
His caption reads, “Golden Corral is the dining hall of adulthood.”
Now THAT is a great line!
Take a look at his video and see what you think.
@blainesdeclassified golden corral is the dining hall of adulthood #postgrad #college ♬ Ain’t It Fun – Paramore
Here’s what folks had to say.
Listen, if you’re low on cash and you need to get some cheap food that will last you a while… Golden Corral seems to be an absolute game changer.
Don’t hate the player, love the 2 steaks and plenty of sides.
